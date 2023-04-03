Reservations open today for Manitoba's provincial park campgrounds

Manitobans can start making reservations on the province’s new parks reservation service.

As of 7 a.m. on Monday, reservations opened for all cabins, yurts and group-use areas, including Hecla and Camp Morton recreation halls.

In the coming days, bookings will open up for other campsites, including:

April 5 – Campsite reservations begin for all western and northern region parks;

April 11 – Campsite reservations open for Birds Hill and Winnipeg Beach;

April 12 – Campsite reservations start for south Whiteshell;

April 13 – Campsite reservations begin for Nopiming and north Whiteshell; and

April 14 – Reservations begin for all remaining locations, including Camp Morton, Grand Beach, Hecla, Hnausa Beach, Lundar Beach, Moose Lake, St. Malo, Stephenfield, and Watchorn.

The new reservation system was designed to better handle demands on opening days. Account information from the old system has not been transferred to the one, so all campers will need to make a new account.

Reservation policies are similar to previous years, with a few minor adjustments. For example, long weekend stays require a two-night minimum that includes a Saturday and Sunday, excluding Canada Day long weekend. A full list of reservation policies can be found online.

On opening days, reservations begin at 7 a.m. online or by calling 1-888-482-2267.