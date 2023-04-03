Reservations open today for Manitoba's provincial park campgrounds
Manitobans can start making reservations on the province’s new parks reservation service.
As of 7 a.m. on Monday, reservations opened for all cabins, yurts and group-use areas, including Hecla and Camp Morton recreation halls.
In the coming days, bookings will open up for other campsites, including:
- April 5 – Campsite reservations begin for all western and northern region parks;
- April 11 – Campsite reservations open for Birds Hill and Winnipeg Beach;
- April 12 – Campsite reservations start for south Whiteshell;
- April 13 – Campsite reservations begin for Nopiming and north Whiteshell; and
- April 14 – Reservations begin for all remaining locations, including Camp Morton, Grand Beach, Hecla, Hnausa Beach, Lundar Beach, Moose Lake, St. Malo, Stephenfield, and Watchorn.
The new reservation system was designed to better handle demands on opening days. Account information from the old system has not been transferred to the one, so all campers will need to make a new account.
Reservation policies are similar to previous years, with a few minor adjustments. For example, long weekend stays require a two-night minimum that includes a Saturday and Sunday, excluding Canada Day long weekend. A full list of reservation policies can be found online.
On opening days, reservations begin at 7 a.m. online or by calling 1-888-482-2267.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | NASA, CSA name Jeremy Hansen to be first Canadian to encircle the moon
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | NASA, CSA name Jeremy Hansen to be first Canadian to encircle the moon
Jeremy Hansen, a colonel and CF-18 pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, has been selected to become the first Canadian to venture into deep space.
Still no sign of missing man whose boat was found near bodies of 8 migrants
There is still no sign of a missing Akwesasne man whose boat was found where the bodies of eight migrants were pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week.
BoC surveys show economy softening, future inflation expectations falling
New reports from the Bank of Canada suggest business and consumer expectations on inflation are moderating, but a potential recession continues to weigh on economic outlooks.
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student filing US$40M lawsuit
A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student is filing a lawsuit Monday seeking US$40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun and was in a 'violent mood.'
What you need to know about the first-time homebuyers savings account
The rules governing Canada's first-time homebuyers savings account came into force April 1, allowing prospective homebuyers to start saving for up to 15 years once they open an account, with an annual $8,000 deposit cap and a lifetime contribution limit of $40,000.
Trump to fly to New York for court surrender amid tight security
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to fly from Florida to New York City on Monday, ahead of his scheduled arraignment related to hush money paid to a porn star before the 2016 election, as security tightens in Manhattan.
What do we know about Russian blogger Tatarsky and the bomb that killed him?
Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in a bomb attack in a St Petersburg cafe on Sunday in which some 30 other people were wounded. Here's what we know so far.
Japanese space company to create first artificial meteor shower
A Japanese space company is preparing to launch what it calls the world's first artificial meteor shower.
Rogers finalizes $26-billion merger with Shaw after receiving government approval
Rogers Communications Inc. has closed its $26-billion purchase of Shaw Communications Inc. after receiving final approval from Ottawa last week, bringing to an end two years of uncertainty as regulators scrutinized the deal.
Regina
-
Travel not recommended on Highway 1 near Moose Jaw
Travel is not recommended along Highway 1 in the Moose Jaw area Monday morning as snowfall continues to impact much of southern Saskatchewan.
-
Seasonal campsite bookings are now open across Sask.
Seasonal campsite reservations can now be made for provincial parks across Saskatchewan.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | NASA, CSA name Jeremy Hansen to be first Canadian to encircle the moon
Jeremy Hansen, a colonel and CF-18 pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, has been selected to become the first Canadian to venture into deep space.
Saskatoon
-
'I liked our desperation': Regina Pats go up 2-0 on Saskatoon Blades in playoff series
The Regina Pats defeated the Saskatoon Blades 6-5 in overtime to take game 2 and a 2-0 lead in their first round playoff series.
-
Saskatoon group bidding to host the 2025 World Juniors
Saskatoon’s local tourism board is working on a bid to host the 2025 World Juniors.
-
Saskatoon's Slush Cup turns out sunny and soggy
Sunshine and mild temperatures were in the forecast on Saturday, perfect weather for the annual Slush Cup.
Northern Ontario
-
Another storm tracking towards northern Ont., bringing mix of ice, rain and snow
Environment Canada issued weather alerts across northern Ontario on Monday morning as another storm approaches the region bringing rain, freezing rain and snow.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | NASA, CSA name Jeremy Hansen to be first Canadian to encircle the moon
Jeremy Hansen, a colonel and CF-18 pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, has been selected to become the first Canadian to venture into deep space.
-
Trump faces setbacks in other probes as NY case proceeds
Former President Donald Trump faces the most urgent legal challenge of his life this week in New York, where he's set to be arraigned Tuesday on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton DATS operators unanimously vote to strike without progress on pay equity
The bus drivers helping Edmontonians with physical or cognitive disabilities get around the city voted unanimously on Sunday in favour of striking should ongoing negotiations falter.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | NASA, CSA name Jeremy Hansen to be first Canadian to encircle the moon
Jeremy Hansen, a colonel and CF-18 pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, has been selected to become the first Canadian to venture into deep space.
-
What you need to know about the first-time homebuyers savings account
The rules governing Canada's first-time homebuyers savings account came into force April 1, allowing prospective homebuyers to start saving for up to 15 years once they open an account, with an annual $8,000 deposit cap and a lifetime contribution limit of $40,000.
Toronto
-
Toronto mayoral hopefuls take first official step towards top job
Toronto’s mayoral race is officially launching with nominations opening for prospective candidates on Monday.
-
10-year-old twin boy identified as victim of chain-reaction crash in Niagara Region
A 10-year-old Beamsville boy killed in a crash on a highway in Niagara Region last week is being remembered as a brilliant kid who tinkered with things.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | NASA, CSA name Jeremy Hansen to be first Canadian to encircle the moon
Jeremy Hansen, a colonel and CF-18 pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, has been selected to become the first Canadian to venture into deep space.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | NASA, CSA name Jeremy Hansen to be first Canadian to encircle the moon
Jeremy Hansen, a colonel and CF-18 pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, has been selected to become the first Canadian to venture into deep space.
-
What you need to know about the first-time homebuyers savings account
The rules governing Canada's first-time homebuyers savings account came into force April 1, allowing prospective homebuyers to start saving for up to 15 years once they open an account, with an annual $8,000 deposit cap and a lifetime contribution limit of $40,000.
-
Rogers finalizes $26-billion merger with Shaw after receiving government approval
Rogers Communications Inc. has closed its $26-billion purchase of Shaw Communications Inc. after receiving final approval from Ottawa last week, bringing to an end two years of uncertainty as regulators scrutinized the deal.
Montreal
-
Still no sign of missing man whose boat was found near bodies of 8 migrants
There is still no sign of a missing Akwesasne man whose boat was found where the bodies of eight migrants were pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | NASA, CSA name Jeremy Hansen to be first Canadian to encircle the moon
Jeremy Hansen, a colonel and CF-18 pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, has been selected to become the first Canadian to venture into deep space.
-
Ensemble Montreal calls for an investigation into fatal fire in Old Montreal
Montreal's official opposition is calling for a coroner's inquiry to shed light on the March 16 fire that destroyed a building on Place d'Youville and killed seven people.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | NASA, CSA name Jeremy Hansen to be first Canadian to encircle the moon
Jeremy Hansen, a colonel and CF-18 pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, has been selected to become the first Canadian to venture into deep space.
-
Several collisions slow commuters as heavy snow hits Ottawa
It’s a slow commute in Ottawa this morning as heavy snow creates slippery driving conditions on roads across the city.
-
Many Ottawa LRT maintenance workers missing training, report finds
A report prepared by the city of Ottawa's independent regulatory officer overseeing the light rail system shows many Alstom employees involved in inspections have not taken some of their mandatory training courses.
Atlantic
-
Tories look to keep majority as voters go to the polls in Prince Edward Island
Voters in Prince Edward Island will go to the polls today after a nearly month-long provincial election campaign.
-
W5 investigates
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
-
Hundreds march in solidarity with Halifax’s 2SLGBTQ+ community
More than 200 people marched in Halifax Sunday in solidarity with trans and non-binary people who have been the target of anti-2SLGBTQ+ legislation across the globe.
Kitchener
-
House fire in Guelph causes serious burn wounds, large response
Large plumes of smoke were billowing out of a home in Guelph as crews responded to a fully involved house fire.
-
Uber Eats driver stopped going 160km/h in Kitchener while making delivery
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say an Uber Eats delivery driver was stopped going 160km/h on Highway 7/8 and Fischer-Hallman Road.
-
Three men arrested with stolen Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh cards: GPS
The Guelph Police Service (GPS) says three men from Toronto have been charged after allegedly being found with a large number of Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh cards that had been stolen from a Guelph business.
Vancouver
-
Gitxaala First Nation in B.C. goes to court over automatic mineral rights
A British Columbia First Nation that launched a legal challenge over an online registry the province uses to automatically grant mineral rights is in court today.
-
Surrey city council to vote on 12.5% property tax hike
Surrey city council is set to vote on a double digit tax hike Monday.
-
Nexus enrolment centre opening at YVR as program ramps back up
Frequent travellers between Canada and the U.S. will be able to apply for or renew their Nexus memberships at Vancouver International Airport starting Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich police seek suspects, video in vehicle arson investigation
Saanich police are asking the public to provide surveillance video to investigators after a vehicle was set on fire early Sunday morning in a case of suspected arson.
-
Source of spill that turned Sidney creek white identified
The Town of Sidney says it has identified the source of a troubling spill that turned Mermaid Creek milky white on Wednesday.
-
Comox air force museum wants to put 'Vampire' aircraft on display
A fundraiser is underway in Comox to mark the centennial anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force in 2024.