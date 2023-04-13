Review launched into inmate's death while in custody at Stony Mountain Institution

The death of a man in custody at the Stony Mountain Institution this week is being reviewed by the federal government.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) said in a news release that Oliver Murdock died on April 12 of ‘apparent natural causes’.

According to CSC, he was serving a two-year and eight-month sentence for aggravated assault since July of 2021.

The next of kin have been notified, the federal agency said.

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified,” the news release said.