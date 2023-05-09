'Risk of a breakdown': Manitoba Hydro tackling the threat of zebra mussels

An invasive aquatic species that has been spotted in the province’s waterways is prompting Manitoba Hydro to take action.

Bruce Owen, media relations officer with the Crown corporation, says zebra mussels were detected in the Nelson River in Manitoba three years ago, after previously being found in Lake Winnipeg.

The mussels can multiply quickly, be hard to control, and could lead to damage in the intake pipes for power generation stations. The mussels have also been found in Lake Manitoba and parts of the Red River.

“If zebra mussels overtake those intake pipes, there's the risk of a breakdown of a turbine and an outage as we fix that turbine,” Owen said, noting the outage could last for an extended period.

“At the same time we have intake pipes for our fire protection. If a fire was to break out in a generating station and left uncontrolled, zebra mussels could overtake those intake pipes.”

Owen said they haven’t had to shut down a station, but want to be proactive. In 2021, Manitoba Hydro began a treatment program aimed at removing zebra mussels.

Zebra mussels are seen at Manitoba Hydro's Kettle Generating Station in 2022. (Submitted photo: Bruce Owen)

“It's essentially the injection of a low level of chlorine, no different than in our drinking water, but into our intake system at the generating station,” he said. “And then on the other side, we take out that treated water so it doesn't get into the water stream.”

Owen said the program costs roughly $2 million per year.

He adds people need to do their part to prevent zebra mussels from ending up in water streams, including cleaning, draining and drying their boats.

