Road construction could cause Banjo Bowl traffic delays

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) runs the football against Saskatchewan Roughriders during the first half of CFL football action in Regina, on Sunday, September 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) runs the football against Saskatchewan Roughriders during the first half of CFL football action in Regina, on Sunday, September 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
Winnipeg Blue Bomber fans heading to the Banjo Bowl Saturday could be met with traffic delays.

According to the city, eastbound McGillivray Boulevard between Pembina Highway and Beaumont will be closed from Sept. 7 to 8 for street construction and maintenance. The city notes all eastbound lanes will be open for morning and afternoon rush hour.

Additionally, there are a number of other lane closures at other points on Pembina Highway, which could make the artery a slow-go on game day.

Kickoff for the sold-out Banjo Bowl against the Saskatchewan Roughriders is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Princess Auto Stadium.

More details on Winnipeg road closures can be found on the city's website.

