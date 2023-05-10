Royal Canadian Mint redesigning coins to feature King Charles

King Charles III leaves Westminster Abbey after the coronation of King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Gareth Cattermole/Pool Photo via AP) King Charles III leaves Westminster Abbey after the coronation of King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Gareth Cattermole/Pool Photo via AP)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberals limit remaining debate on gun control bill

The federal government passed a motion late Tuesday limiting how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21 before it is sent to the Senate for a second round of scrutiny.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island