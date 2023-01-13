'Safety's number 1:' tiny home village for homeless opens in Winnipeg
Bundles of dried sage tied together with red ribbon hang from black fixtures connected to wood-panelled walls.
The space -- in a building known simply as "the lodge" -- may be small, but it is mighty in meaning.
Outside, nearly two dozen colourful apartment units form a circle. A sacred fire sits bull's-eye.
It's Winnipeg's first tiny home village for people experiencing homelessness, dubbed Astum Api Niikinaahk or "come sit at our home" in Michif, a language spoken by many Metis.
After years of development, the first residents moved in last month.
Tears filled Melissa Stone's eyes when she handed the first tenant a key.
"He got into his robe and fell asleep ΓÇª he was just happy and in tears. The smile, it was just beautiful," she said.
Stone is the coordinator at Astum Api Niikinaahk, which is overseen by Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre, a community service provider. Planning for the project started in late 2019 after consultations with people who have first-hand experience with homelessness.
"It had to be something that they could call their home. They didn't want to worry about being kicked out if they smoked a cigarette in their room," said Stone.
There are 22 bachelor-style units, four accessible for people who use wheelchairs or walkers. Each suite has a bathroom, bed, television, and a kitchenette with a sink, microwave, stove and mini-fridge.
Designs originally included stained glass windows and skylights, but practicality prevailed.
"It was those esthetic things that we thought would make it brighter and more beautiful, but that wasn't reality to someone who's been living on the streets for years," said Stone, adding some residents may have been concerned about someone breaking the glass.
"Safety's number 1."
Rounding out the village is "the lodge," which houses staff offices, a commercial kitchen, a programming area, medical clinic and the traditional medicine room. Organizers hope to include a 10-person sweat lodge for ceremonies.
Staff provide mental health, addiction, medical and cultural services.
Giving individuals a place to settle and stabilize allows them a chance to "reconnect to their culture and their own journey," instead of constantly searching for heat and food, said Stone.
Rochelle Drury, the harm reduction planner at the village, says team members meet residents where they're at.
"We're offering those tools to change. Inviting them in and making them feel safe with taking (the help)," said Drury.
For some residents, transitioning into their own home can present challenges after years on the streets.
"Even if it's small steps for people, we're going to be able to help them through those," said Drury.
Referrals can be made by individuals or the project's partner agencies. Rental rates vary depending on how residents receive their income. There is no limit to how long people can live there, said Stone.
"Everyone heals differently, so they can stay as long as they need."
The project received funding for construction from the federal government's Rapid Housing Initiative in 2020. It was originally supposed to open the following summer but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising costs of building materials.
While tiny house villages have long been called for by advocacy groups to address homelessness, few have been set up across the country. Some are operating in Edmonton and Calgary for veterans. The federal government has provided funding for projects in Saskatchewan and Yukon.
Operational costs work out to between $800,000 to $900,000 a year, says Stone, and will be covered by some of their partners, the province and United Way. However, permanent funding has not been secured.
Jason Whitford, CEO of End Homelessness Winnipeg, would like to see municipal budgets address the need. The organization is one of the partners for the village project.
Whitford estimates the city needs about 1,800 units to address the homeless crisis, with about one-third being transitional housing to respond to complex challenges people living with mental health problems, addictions or trauma may experience.
"There's a tremendous demand for culturally appropriate housing in our city to respond to chronic homelessness, particularly Indigenous-led solutions," he said.
Data collected last year during the Winnipeg Street Census suggests about three-quarters of those experiencing homelessness are Indigenous.
The city has seen recent examples of first responders being called to encampments for fires or overdoses while one woman was found dead in a bus shelter.
Without upfront funding for social housing, Whitford said, "we're not going to be ending homelessness, we're going to be managing it."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2023.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Environment Canada: Coasts bracing for blast of wintery weather
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts for all three of Canada's coasts, warning of a mix of rain, freezing drizzle, snow and extreme cold are expected across the country.
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Canadian rock group Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died, his brother confirmed on Twitter.
3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.
Rifts in Russian military command seen amid Ukraine fighting
As Russian troops wage a ferocious house-to-house fight for control of strongholds in eastern Ukraine, a parallel battle is unfolding in the top echelons of military power in Moscow, with President Vladimir Putin reshuffling his top generals while rival camps try to win his favour.
Liberal minister says Canada needs more immigration, some worried about impacts on services
As Canada plans to significantly ramp up its immigration levels in the coming years, some policy experts are worried about potential effects on health care, housing and the labour market. But Immigration Minister Sean Fraser insists that Canada needs more newcomers to address labour shortages and demographic changes that threaten the country's future.
Virginia school searched 1st-grader's backpack before teacher was shot
Administrators at the Virginia school where a first-grader shot his teacher last week learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but did not find the 9mm handgun he brought despite searching his bag, the school system's superintendent said.
Home prices in Q4 down year-over-year, first decline since end of 2008: report
A report by Royal LePage says the median price of a home in Canada in the fourth quarter of 2022 posted the first year-over-year decline since the end of 2008 during the financial crisis.
Apple CEO Tim Cook to take more than 40 per cent pay cut
Apple CEO Tim Cook will take a more than 40 per cent pay cut this year from a year earlier as the company adjusts how it calculates his compensation partly based on a recommendation from Cook himself.
Pediatric hospitalizations caused by cannabis poisoning doubled in provinces that legalized edibles: study
A new study tracking hospitalizations for poisonings in children aged nine and under suggests the rate of pediatric hospitalizations caused by cannabis more than doubled in provinces that permitted the sale of cannabis edibles.
Regina
-
Here's how Star Blanket Cree Nation plans to investigate 2,000 ground anomalies near former residential school
Leaders of the Star Blanket Cree Nation are deciding how best to investigate the 2,000 anomalies found by ground penetrating radar searches around the site of its former residential school.
-
Over 1,025 grams of fentanyl found in drug trafficking investigation, Alberta man charged
Over 1,025 grams of fentanyl were seized following the completion of a drug trafficking investigation in Regina.
-
3 charged after early morning firearms incident: Regina police
Three men are facing charges after a firearms incident where shots were fired in the area of the 1300 block of Athol Street early Thursday morning, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
Saskatoon
-
More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
-
'We are paying with a life sentence': Sask. woman enters guilty plea in homicide
A 27-year-old woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a La Ronge woman at Court of King’s Bench on Thursday.
-
Sask. RCMP searching for suspect in 'violent assault' on One Arrow First Nation
RCMP in Wakaw is looking for a man injured in the police are describing a"violent assault" involving a gun at the One Arrow First Nation.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Algoma University prof suspended after accusations of sexual assaulting students
Algoma University says one of its professors is suspended after Sault police charged him with assault and sexual assault involving students.
-
Two found dead after fire in French River area, OPP investigating
Police are investigating after two people were found dead at the scene of a residential structure fire in the French River area, south of Sudbury, earlier this week.
-
Man wounded by gunshot in Timmins, police investigating
Timmins police say a man was shot and wounded Thursday evening. In a news release Friday, police said the shooting took place at an Elm Street South apartment building.
Edmonton
-
Supreme Court of Canada dismisses appeal request by Edmonton nightclub promoter convicted of sexual assault
Convicted Edmonton rapist Matthew McKnight's appeal request was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday.
-
'Scared and shattered': Family says Edmonton man killed, daughter shot in random home invasion
Jasjeet Kaur recalls being in a deep sleep just hours after ringing in 2023 when she says she was jolted awake by banging, yelling and gunshots in her southeast Edmonton home.
-
Alberta premier reverses course on promise to seek pardons for COVID-19 health violators
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who promised less than three months ago to seek pardons for COVID-19 health violators, now says she will let justice take its course.
Toronto
-
Another Toronto home was almost fraudulently sold. This time the sale was stopped
Toronto police are investigating a second home in the city being sold by fake owners, but this time the sale was not completed.
-
Two suspects in murder of Markham woman arrested in Montreal
Two people wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in Markham last month have been arrested in Montreal, police say.
-
Ontario to expand surgeries performed in private facilities, sources say
Senior provincial government sources say Ontario will perform thousands more surgeries in private facilities.
Calgary
-
Calgary's film production jumps into high gear as new soundstages open for business
A boom in the film industry has led to an explosion of development in Calgary's film infrastructure and personnel.
-
Calgary officer's shooting of getaway driver in Auburn Bay justified: ASIRT
An investigation into a Calgary Police Service member's decision to fire shots into a suspect vehicle in 2018, hitting the driver twice, found the officer's actions were warranted.
-
Calgary charity Women In Need Society urgently needs furniture donations
A Calgary charity that helps women and their families is asking for furniture donations.
Montreal
-
3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.
-
Fans brave snowstorm to get early access to Nike shoe inspired by Montreal bagel
Montrealers really like their bagels — and shoes — apparently. Scores of sneaker fans lined up in a snowstorm Friday morning just to get their hands on Nike's latest creation inspired by the Montreal icon — the bagel.
-
Winter storm warning in effect throughout Quebec, freezing rain for the Eastern Townships
A winter storm warning is in effect for the island, in addition to Laval, Vaudreuil, Valleyfield-Boeauharnois and other regions in Quebec.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | Winter storm cancels school buses, disrupts travel in Ottawa
A winter storm warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for up to 25 cm of snow by late this afternoon.
-
'Our families need these answers:' One year after the Eastway Tank explosion
It's been one year since the lives of six families were tragically intertwined following a deadly explosion and fire at Eastway Tank in Ottawa's south end.
-
1,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa during the pandemic
One-thousand Ottawa residents have now died due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic nearly three years ago.
Atlantic
-
School bus crashes as winter storm brings messy roads, closures to parts of the Maritimes
Friday is a snow day for students in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island as a winter storm brings a mix of snow, wind, freezing rain and rain to the region.
-
Emergency departments are in a state of crisis, Halifax ER chief says
The head of emergency medicine for Halifax and the surrounding area says ERs are under the most extreme pressure that he's seen in his 23-year career, and he says it's taking a toll on patients and health-care workers.
-
'She should be here': Nova Scotia family says loved one died shortly after leaving busy ER
Another Nova Scotia family is speaking out about the death of a loved one following a lengthy wait at an emergency department -- and they’ve created a website where others can share their own stories.
Kitchener
-
No crowds in Dover on Friday the 13th biker rally
Snowy cold conditions appear to have kept the usual crowds away from Port Dover for Friday the 13th.
-
Firearm found outside Cambridge high school
Waterloo regional police are investigating after they say a disassembled firearm and ammunition were found in a bag outside Preston High School.
-
Thieves flip 8 trucks at gravel pit outside Guelph, Ont. to get at catalytic converters
Police are investigating after someone flipped over eight large trucks at a gravel pit outside Aberfoyle and stole the vehicles’ catalytic converters.
Vancouver
-
‘I don't want to see another family go through what we went through’: B.C. mother speaks out after son’s fatal overdose
Debbie Tablotney remembers her son Curtis as the life of the party.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in Langley prompts major emergency response
A major crash on Highway 1 in Langley, B.C., Friday morning has created chaos for commuters and triggered an emergency response.
-
Flood watches in effect across B.C. South Coast, raising avalanche concerns
It’s expected to be yet another wet day on B.C.’s South Coast with rainfall warnings and flood watches now in effect.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo restaurant loses hundreds after man swipes debit machine on camera
A restaurant owner in Nanaimo, B.C., is sending out a warning about a debit "skimming" attack it fell prey to on Sunday evening.
-
Vancouver Island First Nation to conduct burial survey after buying Port Alberni school site
A Vancouver Island First Nation is buying a former elementary school in Port Alberni, B.C., where it plans to conduct ground surveys in search of historic artifacts and burial sites.
-
B.C. to spread insecticide across Vancouver Island to curb spongy moths
The B.C. government plans to spray an insecticide across thousands of hectares of Vancouver Island in an attempt to keep invasive spongy moth populations down.