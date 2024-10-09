Salvation Army struggling to keep up with demand at thrift stores

The Salvation Army is need of help to fill a critical gap at its thrift stores.

Amid economic uncertainty, the organization is seeing an increase in sales, leaving many of its shelves empty.

According to Ted Troughton, managing director of Salvation Army thrift stores, the organization is seeing about a five per cent increase in traffic at its stores nationally.

“Just seeing a lot of new faces coming into our stores that we didn’t see prior to COVID and as you mentioned, to really make that dollar go further when they come in to shop,” he said in an interview on Tuesday.

Troughton said despite the many amazing donors, it’s been tough to keep up with the demand.

He added they are currently in need of household items, small appliances, and home décor.

“Looking around your houses, your closets, your basements, storage lockers of goods is just a really great opportunity to bring it out to the Salvation Army.”

- With files from CTV’s Maralee Caruso.