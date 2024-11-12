WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    Santa Claus Parade to take over downtown Winnipeg Saturday

    An aerial photo shows floats marching down Portage Avenue during the 2023 Santa Claus Parade. (CTV News Winnipeg Photo) An aerial photo shows floats marching down Portage Avenue during the 2023 Santa Claus Parade. (CTV News Winnipeg Photo)
    Winnipeggers will be able to get into the holiday spirit on Saturday.

    The Manitoba Hydro Santa Claus Parade returns Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. and be streamed live on CTV News Winnipeg.ca in the space above.

    With over 60 floats, the annual event is a must see for all Winnipeggers young and young at heart. Santa Claus himself caps off the parade as it winds its way through downtown Winnipeg starting at Portage and Main Street.

    It follows the same route as previous years- west down Portage before turning south on Memorial Boulevard and ends at York Avenue.

    The route for the 2024 Santa Claus Parade. (CTV News Winnipeg)

    The City of Winnipeg are the grand marshals for this year’s parade.

