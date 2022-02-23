Saskatchewan driver killed in Trans-Canada Highway crash in Manitoba: RCMP

A Saskatchewan man has died following a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on the Trans-Canada Highway on Monday.

Blue Hills RCMP were called to a crash on Highway 1 near Road 81 West at approximately 10:20 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, a semi-trailer was facing west on the shoulder of the westbound lane, and a white SUV was on its roof on the shoulder. Debris from the crash stretched almost a full kilometre on the Trans-Canada, RCMP said.

The driver and only person inside the semi, a 54-year-old man from Calgary, received minor physical injuries and was treated at the scene. The driver of the SUV, a 42-year-old man from White Bear First Nation, Sask., was pronounced dead.

According to Mounties, the initial investigation found the semi-truck was travelling west at a slower speed due to the winter conditions on Highway 1. The SUV, which Mounties said had been seen driving erratically in the area before the crash, was travelling fast and heading the wrong way in the west lane. The semi was able to partly get to the shoulder, but the SUV collided with the trailer.

The investigation into the crash continues.