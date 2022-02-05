Saturday's Manitoba Moose game postponed due to weather

WINNIPEG -

For those who were hoping to watch Saturday's Manitoba Moose game, that won't happen as the game has been pushed back.

The Moose were set to face the Texas Stars in Texas but due to "inclement weather and related travel issues" the game was postponed.

A makeup date hasn't been announced.

Texas has recently been hit with a winter storm that brought snow, sleet and freezing rain throughout the state.

The team said Sunday's game at Canada Life Centre will still go ahead still at 2 p.m.