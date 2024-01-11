WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Schools closed across Manitoba amid blast of winter weather

    Classroom

    With an Alberta clipper bringing heavy snow to parts of Manitoba on Thursday, a number of schools across the province are closed for the day.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, communities across the province are expected to receive between 10 to 20 centimetres of snow.

    The following schools are closed on Thursday, Jan. 11 due to the snowy weather and poor road conditions:

    • Lord Selkirk School Division – All schools are closed, buses are not running, and staff aren’t expected to report to work;
    • Hanover School Division – All schools are closed. Staff are reassigned to work from home;
    • Red River Valley School Division – All schools are closed. Staff should work from home;
    • Prairie Rose School Division – All schools are closed;
    • Evergreen School Division – Schools are closed and buses are cancelled;
    • Seine River School Division – Schools are closed and buses are cancelled;
    • Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine – The following schools are closed: École Saint-Joachim, École Pointe des Chênes, École Lagimodière, École Collège Gabrielle-Roy, École Réal-Bérard, École Saint-Jean-Baptiste, École Sainte-Agathe, École Saint-Georges, École Communautaire Aurèle-Lemoine, École Gilbert-Rosset, and École régionale Notre-Dame. Buses are cancelled for École La Source, École Jours de Plaine and the rural sector of École Noël-Ritchot.
    • Interlake School Division - Schools are closed;
    • Rolling River School Division – Buses are cancelled, colony schools are closed;
    • Sunrise School Division – All schools are closed and buses are not running;
    • Sergeant Tommy Prince School is closed;
    • Lakeshore School Division – Schools are closed.

