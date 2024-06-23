Sea Bears complete massive comeback to grab second straight win

It was a slow start for the Winnipeg Sea Bears during their Saturday night matchup against the Saskatchewan Rattlers, but a strong second half propelled the team to a come-from-behind victory.

Winnipeg was looking to try and string a pair of wins together for the first time since the beginning of June.

In their first game after releasing leading scorer and former MVP Teddy Allen, the Sea Bears were able to get by the Vancouver Bandits 88-84 on June 19.

The success from that win didn't appear to carry over at first against the Rattlers, as Winnipeg only mustered 13 points in the first quarter and gave up 57 points in the first half.

Heading into the locker room at halftime, the Sea Bears were down by 21.

However, to start the third, it was a different team coming out on the floor for Winnipeg.

Justin Wright-Foreman, who led the way for the Sea Bears with 30 points, and Winnipeg's own Emmanuel Akot, who scored 23 off the bench, led the charge to make the game close.

Winnipeg scored 31 points in the third quarter, followed by 36 in the fourth. It wasn't until target score time that the Sea Bears took the lead, and they would go on to win 103-101, with Akot putting back the rebound to score the game-winner.

Alex Campbell also put up 16 points, while Mason Bourcier finished the night with 12 for the Sea Bears.

Elijah Harkless and Bryson Williams led the way for Saskatchewan, scoring 25 and 23 respectively. Jalen Harris also had 20 points for the Rattlers.

Winnipeg improves to 5-5 and sits tied with the Rattlers for third in the western conference.

Next up on the home stand for the Sea Bears, is the Niagara River Lions on Thursday, June 27.