Search warrant results in gun seizure, three people charged: Winnipeg police

Three people have been charged after a search of a Winnipeg home turned up multiple shotguns and rifles.

Winnipeg police executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Powers Street on Saturday, Dec. 18.

During the search, officers seized a loaded, sawed-off 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun, a sawed-off 12-gauge Remington shotgun, and two loaded semi-automatic 7.62 calibre SKS rifles.

Officers also seized body armour and various types of ammunition.

Justin Herbert Crane, 23, Edward Kenneth Munroe, 21, and Breanna Joyce Lynn Spence, 27, have all been charged with multiple firearms-related offences. Munroe and Spence were also arrested on outstanding warrants, police said.

All three are from Winnipeg.

None of the charges against the three have been proven in court.