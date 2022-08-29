Second-degree murder charge laid after Winnipeg man found stabbed outside hotel

The Winnipeg Police Service said the incident happened on Aug. 17 outside a hotel in the 100 block of Higgins Avenue. The Winnipeg Police Service said the incident happened on Aug. 17 outside a hotel in the 100 block of Higgins Avenue.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia to hold sweeping joint war games with China, others

Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping military drills in the country's east that will involve forces from China -- a show of increasingly close defence ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's action in Ukraine.

Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'

Twenty-five years after Princess Diana died in a car crash, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma Tunnel in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997 -- and the realization that he was one of the last people to see the princess alive.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island