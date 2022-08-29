Second-degree murder charge laid after Winnipeg man found stabbed outside hotel

A Winnipeg man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing in Point Douglas earlier this month.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said the incident happened on Aug. 17 in the 100 block of Higgins Avenue. Police previously said they were called at around 3 a.m. to a reported stabbing near a hotel in the area. They found an injured man, and administered emergency care.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries.

Police identified the man as Brian Edward Anderson, 40, from Winnipeg.

Investigators say they believe Anderson was stabbed during a dispute outside the hotel at around 2:30 a.m. The suspect in the incident ran from the area.

WPS said the homicide unit identified a suspect, who was arrested on Aug. 24 in the 300 block of Blake Street.

Police said Elijah Moneyas, 20, from Winnipeg was charged with second-degree murder and was detained in custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.