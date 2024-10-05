Several shutouts in Friday night high school football games

WINNIPEG
    There were several shutouts on the high school football front Friday night.

    AAA teams Portage Collegiate Institute and Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute went head-to-head. The Portage Trojans ran up the scoreboard, winning the contest 62-0.

    The AAAA Springfield Sabres downed Maples Collegiate 46-0, and it was a battle of the ‘parks’ as Oak Park High School shutdown Grant Park High School 52-0 in the same division.

    On the JV 9 front, the Grant Park Pirates won against Crocus Plains Regional Secondary School with a score of 41-13.

    AAA’s Dryden Eagles beat Beaver Brae by a feather – 26-24.

    Returning to the AAAA division, St. Paul’s Crusaders crushed Vincent Massey High School in Brandon 39-2.

    Vincent Massey Collegiate in Winnipeg didn’t fare so well either, with Dakota Collegiate tackling the Trojans 48-7.

    Garden City Collegiate won 16-14 against Sisler High School.

    The Kildonan East Reivers also reeled in a win against Murdoch MacKay Collegiate, finishing with a score of 21-20.

    The next set of games kicks off Wednesday.

