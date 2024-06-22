WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings take over parts of southern Manitoba

    Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings take over parts of southern Manitoba on June 22, 2024. (CTV News Winnipeg)
    There is a chance for severe thunderstorms in much of southwestern Manitoba according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

    ECCC has issued a number of severe thunderstorm watches and warnings stretching from the Saskatchewan border to the outskirts of Winnipeg, as well as from Delta Beach down to the Canada-U.S. border.

    "Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-size hail and heavy rain," ECCC said in its warning.

    An upper low is moving through the area and is bringing with it an unstable air mass. The system is moving east and the "severe threat" will diminish later in the evening, ECCC said.

    If severe weather rolls in, people are encouraged to go indoors.

    The warning notes severe thunderstorms can bring heavy rain that can cause flash floods, lightning strikes and the possibility of tornadoes.

