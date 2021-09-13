Shannon Martin officially launches PC Leadership bid citing reconciliation as priority

WINNIPEG -

Conservative Manitoba backbencher Shannon Martin has officially launched his bid for the party’s leadership citing Indigenous reconciliation efforts as a top priority.

Martin, who is the MLA for McPhillips, made the announcement Monday at Bayview Construction in Oak Bluff.

He joins both Heather Stephenson and Shelly Glover as candidates to replace Brian Pallister.

“As a government, we have not always been there for you when we should have,” said Martin. “We haven’t always listened to you and I’m here to tell you that will change.”

Martin said Manitoba needs to have a PC party that is positive, inclusive and full of hope and not bound by ideology.

Under his leadership, he said will support Dr. Brent Roussin and all of the current public health orders including vaccine passports and incentives and not support Bill 64, the education reform bill.

Party priorities for Martin include improved mental health and addiction services but Indigenous relations top the list.

“First and foremost, a sincere and long-term government commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples will be my first priority as premier of Manitoba,” said Martin.

If elected, Martin pledges to work with school divisions and hire additional counsellors to expand access to culturally relevant resources and create a new mental health cabinet committee, to be chaired by the premier to improve service coordination across government.

In order to address addiction issues, Martin’s platform includes exploring the option of a supervised injection site in Winnipeg to be run in conjunction with other services offered by the province’s Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine (RAAM) clinics.

“If safe consumption sites save lives we can no longer afford to wait,” said Martin.

As premier, Martin said he would create a short and long-term water retention strategy to help mitigate climate issues like floods and drought.

Other climate-related initiatives include expanding home energy efficiency and trucking incentives.

“We can’t waste time on court battles when we have work to do to protect our climate and our future. We will move past the carbon tax debate and work with the government of Manitoba to ensure federal climate initiatives recognize Manitoba’s circumstances.”

Other promises include the construction of 20 new schools, finding new solutions to health care issues like surgery backlogs, finalizing labour agreements and hiring new nurses.

To help boost the economy Martin said he will increase investment in broadband in Manitoba, extend the tourism incentive rebate program, create an entrepreneur’s loan program, and match the federal income tax exemption.

The deadline to enter the leadership race is Wednesday and it will be decided October 30th by mail-in ballot.