‘She is such a legend’: 90-year-old Manitoba curler still sharp on the sheet

For more than half a century, Jean Wilkinson has been sweeping the competition on the curling rink.

The 90-year-old said she was first introduced to the game in West St. Paul, Man., joining the Springfield Curling Club in 1989.

There are a lot of reasons she still likes to battle in the bonspiels.

"The friendship mostly, and just to get away from the house. I enjoy the game,” Wilkinson told CTV News Winnipeg.

Wilkinson's age hasn't stopped her from being sharp on the sheet. She still gets her fair share of points and has racked up some significant accomplishments over the years, including two eight-enders that she celebrates with patches on her jacket.

"Like nine times I went to the provincials, but never did win in there,” Wilkinson said.

Monday, Wilkinson celebrated her milestone birthday with members of the Springfield Curling Club.

Teammate Carla Osborne said she's an inspiration to many of the people who know her.

"It's fun to curl with her. She's very competitive still. She makes great shots, and it's truly been an honour to curl with her because she is such a legend, and that's what I've always told my kids is ‘Jeanie is a legend.’"

Michelle Everett has been curling at Springfield for 15 years, but this is her first season curling alongside Wilkinson.

"She's decisive in the calls she makes, and so you learn a lot from curling with her,” Everett said. “She sees things that I don't see."

Everett said Wilkinson's dedication to the sport sets the tone for other curlers in the club.

"She's a great example of staying active and involved in the community, and I think that's what keeps you young,” Everett said.

Wilkinson said she doesn't know how many more seasons she has left but plans to play as long as she's able.

"I was debating whether I should curl or not this year, but I decided to go one more year. I'm sure glad I did, and God willing, maybe I will do one more."