‘She is such a legend’: 90-year-old Manitoba curler still sharp on the sheet

Jean Wilkinson was first introduced to the game in West St. Paul, Man. and joined the Springfield Curling Club in 1989. Jean Wilkinson was first introduced to the game in West St. Paul, Man. and joined the Springfield Curling Club in 1989.

WATCH LIVE @ 1 p.m. EST | Ministers to announce changes to COVID-19 border restrictions today

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is expected to announce major changes to the border measures designed to counter to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 at 1 p.m. EST. Currently, the government advises against all non-essential international travel because of the threat posted by the Omicron variant.

BREAKING | Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns

Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid criticism of his handling of the ongoing trucker protests downtown, sources tell CTV News Ottawa, as the demonstrators continue to show no signs of leaving.

Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canada; 4 dead, 17 missing

A Spanish fishing boat sank early Tuesday in rough seas off Newfoundland in eastern Canada, killing at least four people, Spain's maritime rescue service said. Three crew members were saved and a maritime search was launched for the 17 other crew members still missing.

