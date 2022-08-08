Sherbrook Street stabbing leaves one in hospital

Winnipeg police Winnipeg police

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Under scrutiny, minister says RCMP's yearslong use of spyware tools is limited

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is defending the RCMP’s yearslong and undisclosed use of spyware capable of accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras and other data as part of dozens of major investigations. Testifying before a parliamentary committee on Monday, Mendicino said the national police force's use of these tools has only be permitted in 'the most serious offences.'

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island