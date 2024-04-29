Winnipeg trial of man accused of killing four women starts with bid to toss jury

WINNIPEG
    WINNIPEG -

    The trial of a Winnipeg man accused of killing four women began this morning with a preliminary matter before the jury is called in next week.

    Jeremy Skibicki has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, Rebecca Contois and a fourth unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.

    Skibicki's lawyers are now arguing for a judge-alone trial.

    Jurors were chosen last week and are expected to sit on May 8, when opening arguments are to start.

    The partial remains of Contois were found in a garbage bin and at a city-run landfill in the spring of 2022.

    Police have said they believe the remains of Harris and Myran are at a different, privately owned landfill outside the city, and the location of Buffalo Woman's remains are unknown.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.

