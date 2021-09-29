Siksika First Nation taking proactive approach to keeping the community healthy

CALGARY -

With heart-wrenching news stories from across the country about the racism being felt in the health-care system, an Alberta First Nation is taking the health of its members into its own hands, and the programs are having a positive impact on the lives of people living on the reserve.

The Siksika Nation, located approximately one hour east of Calgary, is the second-largest reserve in Canada, and has taken several proactive steps to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic, including bringing vaccinations to people who couldn’t make it to a clinic.

One year ago, the community also saw a need to help people who had to stay home to isolate, but still needed medical attention.

“Their mandate is to keep people in their homes and in the community, and not have to go to an emergency [room] so offering services and extended services in people's home and access to care in communities is kind of where we're shifting our focus to,” said Charlene Brough, community paramedic team lead.

Food insecurity is another issue at Siksika. In January, they opened a food centre which has since helped 50 per cent of the nation.

“This is a non-judgment environment,” said Andrew Pretty Young Man, food coordinator at the centre. “Everybody occasionally needs a little handout. You know, we like to say it’s not a handout, it’s a hand up to help you along your journey.”

In August, a new boxing gym opened in the community.

“This was put in place to deal with mental health, like the physical aspect of how boxing fitness can alleviate some of the barriers that are associated with mental health,” said Manny Yellowfly, a therapeutic physical trainer.

Dr. Quintina Bearchief-Adolpho is a therapist who helps members dealing with years of trauma through things like nutrition, sleep habits, and exercise.

“Because of the trauma that we've experienced, we have a disconnect between our brains and our hearts, because we have had to dissociate to be able to endure the trauma that we experienced,” she said. “So, we're focusing on trying to put those two back together so people can actually think logically and be able to experience their emotions, express their emotions a little bit better, and things like that. We're hoping that this will be able to help individuals make that connection.”

On Sept. 21, the nation’s flag was raised at nearby Strathmore Hospital.

“The flag itself is not going to solve racism, but it’s a symbolic gesture,” said Chief Ouray Crowfoot. “There’s a lot of meaning behind it.”

Pamela Roach with the University of Calgary has developed curriculum to combat racism in the medical education system.

“So I think when we think about equity, sometimes we get pushback or resistance thinking, why certain groups and not all groups, but when we work in more equitable ways, and we think of the way we treat people, and we really focus on relationships and understanding patient needs, then those skills are transferable to everybody so everybody will benefit,” she said.

Tyler White, the CEO of Siksika Health Services, said when he started 23 years ago, he had only 18 staff and the service was run by Health Canada. Now, more than 300 people are working there.

“We do one day want to see our own hospital here,” he said. “Historically, we've had hospitals on the nation, and we call it our Siksika Health Campus, that is the future, you know, a place of learning and care, but also support and research, based on our culture, our values and beliefs.”

White said it is still a long time away from happening, but it will benefit future generations in Siksika.

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.