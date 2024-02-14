Silica sand mine project to bring hundreds of jobs to Selkirk
A silica sand project near Hollow Water First Nation is moving forward, leading to hundreds of new jobs.
The Kinew government dismissed a regulatory appeal against the plans, which has already been granted an environmental license.
Canadian Premium Sand (CPS) wants to mine the sand and make glass used for solar panels in Selkirk.
"We're here today to say yes to CPS," said Premier Wab Kinew at a news conference Wednesday.
"Our government know protecting the environment and growing the economy can happen at the same time," said Environment Minister Tracy Schmidt.
The sand would be extracted near Hollow Water and Seymourville to make 800 tonnes of glass per day.
A manufacturing plant to produce the glass will rise in an industrial area in Selkirk. The province said this will be the only low carbon solar glass facility of its kind in North America.
"Right now, solar glass is often produced in countries whose electricity is generated by coal. We can beat them in the open market," said Kinew.
The province notes this will create 250 jobs in Selkirk, 30 in Hollow Water and another 600 to 700 in construction.
"The results that are going to come out of this are going to be so beneficial to all," said Selkirk Mayor Larry Johannson.
Hollow Water First Nation and Seymourville also have agreements in place with Canadian Premium Sand which includes environmental oversight and possibly sharing revenue.
But the project has faced opposition from area residents and environmental advocates.
"Kids play where they're going to mine," said MJ McCarron with Camp Morning Star.
Camp Morning Star filed the appeal over health and safety concerns with the plans.
"We have four cottage developments that are going to be right next to a mine. We have three communities right next to a mine."
The Kinew government said it took its time to review the appeal, while consulting experts. The premier said the plans include remediation work.
"We're confident that with the support of local communities that this is a mining project that we can do right," said Kinew.
The province said shovels could be in the ground for the mine in the summer and for the Selkirk plant next year.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'No one listened': Mother of teen slain in Carman says CFS ignored her safety concerns
The grieving mother of a teen who was among a family killed in Carman, Man., over the weekend is demanding answers – saying her daughter was placed in the home where she died by Winnipeg Child and Family Services despite warnings that it wasn't safe.
Air Canada's chatbot gave a B.C. man the wrong information. Now, the airline has to pay for the mistake
Air Canada has been ordered to compensate a B.C. man because its chatbot gave him inaccurate information.
At least 8 children among 22 hit by gunfire at end of Chiefs' Super Bowl parade; 1 person killed
Eight children were among 22 people hit by gunfire in a shooting at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, authorities said, as terrified fans ran for cover and yet another high-profile public event was marred by gun violence. One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ.
Putin says Russia prefers Biden to Trump because he's 'more experienced and predictable'
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia would prefer to see U.S. President Joe Biden win a second term, describing him as more experienced than Donald Trump.
Ontario government scraps LCBO controlled-entrance pilot program
A plan to ask customers to show identification before being allowed to enter six LCBO stores in northern Ontario is being scrapped immediately after 'serious concerns' arose, says a spokesperson for the province's minister of finance.
Passengers throw punches onboard mid-air flight to Hawaii
In a video posted to social media, two men onboard a Southwest airlines flight were caught in a heated, physical exchange mid-air.
New York's top court appears torn on tossing Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction
Nearly four years after Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape and sent to prison, New York’s highest court appeared torn at oral arguments Wednesday about potentially overturning the landmark #MeToo-era verdict.
Liberals rebrand Canada's carbon tax rebate
The federal government is rebranding the carbon tax rebate. Previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment, the Liberals are now calling it the 'Canada Carbon Rebate,' according to a release touting the amount Canadians will be reimbursed this year.
Pro-Palestinian protesters removed from Parliament after interrupting proceedings
A handful of protesters interrupted question period on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, pausing proceedings for several minutes, chanting pro-Palestinian slogans.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers' union, province trade blame on stalled bargaining talks
The union representing Saskatchewan's teachers and the province's education minister are accusing each other of walking away from the bargaining table.
-
Sask. couple going strong 60 years after meeting at Valentine's dance
Some say Valentine’s Day is all about the commercial hype, but for one Saskatchewan couple, it’s the day they made a lifelong love connection.
-
Sask. classroom pilot project raises concerns for parents, advocates
Parents and advocates are voicing their disapproval of a recent classroom pilot project – which they claim isolates students with disabilities.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. couple going strong 60 years after meeting at Valentine's dance
Some say Valentine’s Day is all about the commercial hype, but for one Saskatchewan couple, it’s the day they made a lifelong love connection.
-
Sask. care home workers rally for new contract outside LutherCare office
Employees of LutherCare group homes rallied outside the corporate office on Wednesday, calling on their employer to get to the bargaining table.
-
James Smith Cree Nation deploys new indigenous-led emergency alert system
A community-driven solution designed by and for Indigenous communities is now available in app stores.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing Sudbury city councillor found dead at camp near city
The owner of a seasonal camp discovered the remains of Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, Greater Sudbury Police said Tuesday evening.
-
Demoted Sudbury police officer charged with assaulting hockey player, 12
A Sudbury police officer who was banned from the Espanola arena during the pandemic and subsequently demoted is facing new charges involving assault of 12-year-old hockey player.
-
Commercial driver charged after video captures dangerous pass on Highway 11
As dangerous driving continues to be a problem in northern Ontario, a 29-year-old commercial truck driver has been charged after nearly causing a head-on collision.
Edmonton
-
Why 'soulmates' might hurt your love life, and what to do with your exes
An Edmonton researcher is working to debunk the "soulmate myth," saying the key to a happy relationship is choosing someone rather than finding "the one."
-
Union, city realize any negotiated raise for Edmonton civic workers who voted overwhelmingly to strike 'a balancing act'
Workers for the City of Edmonton and its public library who voted overwhelmingly over the last week in favour of strike action want a fair raise "that does not impact taxpayers severely."
-
Dozens register to speak at council about Edmonton's proposed new public spaces bylaw
Edmonton city council held a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss a proposed new public spaces bylaw.
Toronto
-
Toronto council votes to restore full police increase, save windrow clearing as part of budget which will see 9.5 per cent tax increase
Mayor Olivia Chow's first budget was left largely intact when it went to council Wednesday, barring several key amendments, including a restoration of the police budget approved by the Toronto Police Services Board and money to save a windrow-clearing program.
-
Ontario government scraps LCBO controlled-entrance pilot program
A plan to ask customers to show identification before being allowed to enter six LCBO stores in northern Ontario is being scrapped immediately after 'serious concerns' arose, says a spokesperson for the province's minister of finance.
-
Rent for one-bedrooms in Toronto dropped slightly since January: report
Though Toronto still boasts the third-priciest rent in the country, the cost has slightly dwindled since January.
Calgary
-
'Punching for my life': Calgary man recounts cougar attack in Banff National Park
Spencer Weilermann was on a solo day trip Monday, hiking along the Rockbound Lake trailhead around 11 a.m. when the life-threatening encounter occurred.
-
Teenage girl gifted rescue horse for Valentines Day
The day of love signifies the bond and partnerships created by everyone, including a young horse lover and a rescue horse named Blue.
-
Calgary volunteers support open-heart surgery patients with heart-shaped pillows
Local volunteers are offering their heartfelt support for patients at the Foothills hospital.
Montreal
-
Dad charged with assault for allegedly going after son's bully at Quebec school
A father has been charged with assault and uttering threats after he allegedly went after his son's apparent bully in a confrontation outside a high school about 80 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
-
McGill student union cancels meeting with Anthony Housefather over views on Israel-Hamas war
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather is speaking out after the Students' Society of McGill University (SSMU) cancelled a meeting with him at the last minute because of his views on the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Minor arrested after high school student allegedly robbed at gunpoint at Metro station
A teenager was arrested Wednesday morning after a minor was allegedly robbed at gunpoint at a Metro station in Saint-Henri.
Ottawa
-
First significant snowfall in a few weeks on the way to Ottawa
The first notable snowfall in a few weeks is in the forecast, Environment Canada says.
-
8-year-old boy with autism donates 70 handmade winter hats to homeless people
Eight-year-old Ethan Brodofski, who has autism and ADHD, wanted to help make a difference in the Brockville community after he noticed a homeless encampment, and realized that some of the people weren't wearing hats and looked cold.
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters removed from Parliament after interrupting proceedings
A handful of protesters interrupted question period on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, pausing proceedings for several minutes, chanting pro-Palestinian slogans.
Atlantic
-
Two youths arrested, facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested two youths in connection with an investigation into conspiracy to commit murder in Eastern Passage, N.S., according to a news release from the force.
-
Crews searching for ice sailor in Shediac Bay area, N.B.
Search and rescue crews are looking for a 64-year-old man from New Brunswick in the Shediac Bay area.
-
P.E.I. becomes first-ever NHL travel destination
Prince Edward Island is the first-ever Official Travel Destination of the NHL.
Kitchener
-
Brantford, Ont., woman sentenced to house arrest for defrauding doulas
The Brantford woman who defrauded and deceived doulas was sentenced Wednesday. Her victims – and even the judge – expressed disappointment with the outcome.
-
Conestoga College student killed in crash near London
Two students, one from Conestoga College and the other from Fanshawe College, were killed in a crash Wednesday that left another eight people hurt.
-
Regional councillor calls living situation 'inhumane' for Conestoga College's international students
A Waterloo Region councillor is criticizing Conestoga College’s response to the housing crisis after an encounter with an international student.
Vancouver
-
Air Canada's chatbot gave a B.C. man the wrong information. Now, the airline has to pay for the mistake
Air Canada has been ordered to compensate a B.C. man because its chatbot gave him inaccurate information.
-
'Not livable': Burned-out Vancouver home on sale for $1.6M
This $1,599,800 property comes with a bit of a catch. It was on fire eight months ago.
-
2 pedestrians 'intentionally' hit by car in Abbotsford: police
One person was arrested in Abbotsford after two people told police they were deliberately hit by a car Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
Charges stayed in massive drug case marred by Victoria police misconduct
Drug charges have been stayed against three men who Victoria’s police chief once described as being “at the top of the fentanyl trafficking pyramid in British Columbia.” The investigation that led to their arrest and a $30-million seizure of drugs, guns and cash is stained by police misconduct.
-
Victoria condo fire temporarily displaces dozens of people
Sixty people have been temporarily displaced by an overnight condo fire in Victoria – and some of the owners say they’ve been told they could be out of their home for a year.
-
Veteran B.C. politician Mike de Jong to leave legislature, mulls federal run
Veteran British Columbia politician Mike de Jong has announced he will leave the legislature after a 30-year career in government and opposition.