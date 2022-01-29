Siloam Mission closed temporarily because of officer-involved shooting investigation

Siloam Mission closed temporarily Saturday because of an ongoing police investigation into an officer-involved shooting.

Luke Thiessen, communications manager for Siloam Mission, said it happened overnight in the parking lot, but was unaware if any clients, staff or volunteers were involved or impacted.

Winnipeg police said the shooting happened when officers responded to a report of two men fighting outside. When officers arrived on the scene, an assault with a weapon was in progress.

During the confrontation with police , a man in his 20s, was shot by an officer and taken to hospital in unstable condition. He has since been upgraded to stable but guarded condition.

The assault victim, a man in his forties, was also transported to hospital in unstable condition, but he too has been upgraded to stable.

Images from the scene Saturday morning showed the entrance to the SiIoam Mission Buhler Centre and its parking lot is surrounded by police tape with multiple evidence markers scattered on the ground.

There were also some personal effects including a shoe laying on the ground.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of Manitoba was notified and has taken over the investigation in the officer-involved shooting.