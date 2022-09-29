Silver alert issued for missing 76-year-old woman

Winnipeg police are looking for the public’s help in finding a missing 76-year-old woman.

Police have issued a silver alert for Janice Borlase, who was last seen Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. near the 2000 Block of Pembina Highway.

She is described as 5’4”, with a thin build. Borlase wears glasses and wears her white/grey hair in a short bob hairstyle.

When she was last seen, Borlase was wearing a grey Winnipeg Jets hat, a baggy white Winnipeg Jets windbreaker jacket and blue pants.

Police are concerned for her well being, and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Missing Persons Unit.