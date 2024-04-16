Silver alert issued for senior man

Winnipeg Police say they are concerned for the wellbeing of a missing man.

Police say Alford Henry, 69, was last seen in the West Kildonan area.

He is 5’11 and has a medium build. Henry is bald and has brown eyes.

He is believed to be wearing a pink and grey jacket, blue and red pyjamas, and one black Merrell winter boot and one black shoe with silver stripes.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Henry. Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.