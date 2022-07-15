'Smoke is very, very heavy': Conditions hamper wildfire evacuations in northern Manitoba
Thick smoke from a wildfire raging in northern Manitoba is complicating evacuation efforts.
An out-of-control wildfire now burns just two kilometres away from Pukatawagan, Mathias Colomb Cree Nation's largest community, about 700 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.
The province said the fire currently covers around 10,000 hectares, growing thanks to high winds.
"We're still continuing to see wind conditions out of the west, so again, towards the community, and tomorrow, we're hoping for a shift so we'll see the wind conditions go back the other way," said Cailin Hodder, fire operations manager, prevention and mitigation, at the Manitoba Wildfire Service.
Due to the fire's proximity, the first nation has started evacuating its 2,200 residents.
The Red Cross said as of Thursday night, it had flown 25 high-risk people from the area to Thompson and is supporting forty other residents in The Pas,
"We have had some delays on some of our flights, but my understanding is we're getting airplanes and helicopters in to help with evacuation," said Jason Small, a spokesperson for the Canadian Red Cross.
In a phone call with CTV News, Keewatin Rail Company confirmed a train would also be taking around 300 Pukatawagan residents south Friday evening.
The province said it has several firefighting crews in the area and are using water bombers when possible.
"So they are going around and protecting homes, cabins, outposts or etc. That could be within the vicinity of the fire as well as for critical infrastructure, so hydro lines, ensuring the rail railway is clear," said Hodder.
The province notes on top of the winds, smoke conditions are making battling the blaze tough.
"We are seeing a lot of hindrance from smoke conditions," said Hodder. "The smoke is very, very heavy, and that often means that aircraft can't fully move in and out of the community."
On Friday morning, Environment Canada issued an air quality warning for the area.
"Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk," read part of the warning.
The province believes the fire was likely sparked by lightning.
The Manitoba Wildfire Service says with increased lightning and minimal precipitation, wildfire danger levels are high throughout the province.
According to the province's most recent fire bulletin, there are 39 fires burning in Manitoba, with three new fire starts in the past 24 hours.
CTV News has reached out to Mathias Colomb Cree Nation's chief and council but has not heard back as of yet.
