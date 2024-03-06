Snowfall warning issued for Winnipeg, southern Manitoba

A blizzardly blast of winter weather is heading to southern Manitoba on Wednesday for the second time this week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a snowfall warning for several communities, including Winnipeg, Brandon, Portage la Prairie and Steinbach.

According to the warning, a low-pressure system is moving into the region and will bring a “wide swath of accumulating snow.”

ECCC notes that embedded within the weather system is the potential for bands of more vigorous snowfall. In some areas, these bands will cause significant snowfall – between 10 and 15 centimetres – and cause visibility to drop to near zero.

The weather agency adds that this system will move quickly and conditions are expected to improve on Thursday.

ECCC warns that snow could make travel difficult and may have an impact on rush-hour traffic. Drivers should be prepared for quickly changing weather conditions.