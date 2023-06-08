Softball-sized hail, strong wind gusts reported in Manitoba storm

A storm that tore through a community northwest of Brandon Wednesday brought with it heavy winds and, in some areas, hail the size of softballs.

Wednesday evening saw severe thunderstorms hit the area of Oak River and Rivers – communities located northwest of Brandon.

Natalie Hasell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said there are reports of large hail in the area – with hail the size of golf balls and ping pong balls near Rivers, and softball-sized hail near Oak River.

A photo of the hail that fell in Rivers, Man., during a severe thunderstorm on June 7, 2023. Environmental and Climate Change Canada says in some areas the hail was the size of softballs. (Submitted: Dennis Zemliak)

"Softball-sized hail, that's huge. That's very, very big for Manitoba," Hasell said. "Softball-sized hail can definitely cause a lot of damage."

Hasell said the storm also brought a peak wind gust of 102 km/h near Rivers. Despite the heavy winds, which did briefly prompt a tornado warning in the area, Hasell said ECCC has yet to confirm if there was actually a tornado.

However, she said the weather service did receive a report that a car was flipped in the storm.

She said it is not unusual to see these types of storms hit Manitoba this time of year, but said if the current trends continue, it will be a busy summer.

"This season, we've been dealing with thunderstorms that are causing issues," she said. "So it would be important for people to pay attention to the weather, current conditions, the forecast, the alerts, and to act appropriately. Most of the time, this is just taking shelter."

She said people with information about the storm can send it to Environment and Climate Change Canada by email, or by using the hashtag on twitter #mbstorm.