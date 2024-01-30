'Some wicked ones out there': Potholes appearing amid early thaw

Though spring is still several weeks away, many Winnipeg drivers may already be noticing major potholes around the city.

That’s because the freeze-thaw cycle is what causes potholes, and Winnipeg is seeing an early thaw due to the warm weather.

“There’s some wicked ones out there,” said Coun. Janice Lukes in an interview on Tuesday.

To deal with these potholes, city crews are using cold-mix patching machines.

This type of repair uses an asphalt product that is intended to be a short-term fix during cold and wet conditions.

“We are doing what we can with the money that we have,” Lukes said.

“We could absolutely raise taxes to 10 per cent and we could absolutely have a different classification of roads, but we’re not doing that. Because I don’t think people right now, in this economy want to see a 10 per cent increase in taxes.”

Lukes said that cities need to plan for climate change, but this will have an impact on the budget.

“Any changes where we have to do something more often is an impact on the bottom line,” she said.

“If we’re having to cold pack three or four times during the winter season that will add up, so these are some of the costs and things we’re looking at and how do we deal with it.”

Lukes recommends that those who notice any potholes should contact 311 or fill out a form online.