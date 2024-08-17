Sounds of summer: Notable Manitobans weigh in on the ultimate summer playlist
Music is ringing out from car stereos, smartphones, and patio speakers as Manitobans cling to the final few weeks of summer.
Whether it’s a chart-topping anthem from a current popstar or a throwback track from a Motown legend, they’re the songs of the summer --- earworms that shape evenings under the stars, prairie road trips, pool parties in the backyard, or simply the soundtrack of getting through another workday as the weekend inches closer.
“[A summer song] just has to capture a little moment in time,” Ace Burpee, host of 103.1 Virgin Radio’s The Ace Burpee Show, told CTV News. “It’s like the moment just has to be right for it – as in the world didn’t know they needed that song, but they needed it.”
CTV News Winnipeg gathered the best summer songs—from the past and present—by reaching out to notable Manitobans, including athletes, politicians, and musicians.
Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey, Mayor Scott Gillingham, and singer Chantal Kreviazuk were among those asked.
So what are they listening to this year, and which song would they add to the ultimate Manitoba summer playlist?
What Manitoba's listening to this summer
What are YOU listening to? Let us know at daniel.halmarson@bellmedia.ca.
According to our sources, any best-of list must include dreamy pop ballads, country rock anthems, and everything in between.
Mayor Gillingham tabbed Sometimes by Laci Kaye Booth, a former “American Idol” contestant turned country star, as his song of this summer.
“Her new album, Loneliest Girl in the World, is on repeat for me right now,” Gillingham said. “Her voice is a bit like a country version of Norah Jones.”
Meantime, singer Leanne Pearson picked I Had Some Help – Post Malone’s foray into country music alongside Morgan Wallen – as her current favourite.
“As a songwriter, I've wanted to write a song with the lyrics ‘teamwork makes the dream work’, but it always turned out being too cheesy!” Pearson told CTV News. “I feel like the eight writers of this song nailed it! It's so catchy!”
Kreviazuk went with a song near and dear to her heart. Her son Rowan Maida’s track, Paris, was played during some Olympic broadcasts.
“I’m so proud of my son!” Kreviazuk said. “It’s such a feel-good, whimsical song, great for any summer playlist!”
Listen to Manitoba's top songs of the season
Toronto-based music industry publicist Eric Alper said those trends line up with what’s been dominating the charts over the past two and a half months.
So far, in 2024, mega-stars like Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, and Sabrina Carpenter are vying for the top spot.
“It has to probably be [Sabrina Carpenter’s] Espresso,” Alper told CTV News. “It's just one of those songs where it has all the right elements of what makes a great summer song. It's got a really upbeat tempo, it's got a catchy, catchy hook, it has feel-good lyric. It's all the markings of what makes a great summer song.”
The debate over the top summer songs stretches back decades. Billboard, the American music chart magazine, has catalogued the top 10 summer songs each year since it launched the Hot 100 in 1958.
Number one hits include (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction by The Rolling Stones (1965), Don’t Go Breaking My Heart by Elton John and Kiki Dee (1976), Jessie’s Girl by Rick Springfield (1981), Baby Got Back by Sir Mix-A-Lot (1992), Promiscuous by Nelly Furtado featuring Timbaland (2006), and Call Me Maybe by Carly Rae Jepsen (2012).
Last year, Morgan Wallen’s Last Night topped the Hot 100 chart, followed by Luke Combs’ cover of Fast Car, and Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez.
Billboard determines its Hot 100 rankings using sales, radio airplay, digital downloads, and streaming activity.
Contenders for song of the summer
“We're seeing a lot more faster tracks, but we're also seeing a mixture of styles of music,” Alper explained. “When you have the song from Shaboozey, which is like hip hop and country, you really wouldn't have a lot of songs that have those two genres mixed.”
Ace Burpee agrees – calling Shaboozey’s breakout track A Bar Song (Tipsy) an unlikely contender for song of the summer.
“Last year, nobody knew who Shaboozey was, and all of a sudden, you can’t go anywhere without hearing A Bar Song,” Burpee explained. “There’s always someone that comes out of nowhere.”
However, Burpee said A Bar Song (Tipsy) is in a close race with several other massive hits, such as Carpenter’s Espresso, Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss track Not Like Us, and the duo of Post Malone and Morgan Wallen.
“The new Billie Eilish Birds of a Feather is awesome. Like, so sneaky good. I just love it,” Ace Burpee said. “Anything Chappell Roan. She’s absolutely massive. TikTok called it a couple years ago, and she is absolutely blowing up.”
Alper said release dates can affect how much traction a song gains heading into the summer. He pointed out that Espresso was released in April but started racking up millions of streams on Spotify and YouTube as the calendar turned to June.
“It’s a perfect opportunity for people to start adding it to their playlist when they’re going away on their vacation or summer camping trip,” Alper explained.
However, not all tunes on the summer charts came out in the last year. *NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye, a 2000 release, has seen a resurgence in recent weeks after being featured in the opening credits of the latest Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine.
“Something from 10 to 15 years ago that, all of a sudden people discover, and maybe it was a hit of sorts back in the day, but it gets it breathes this whole new life into it,” Burpee said of the blockbuster movie boost.
The best summer songs of all-time?
While some current songs may feel like the flavour of the week, month, or season – others have stood the test of time, like Tom Cochrane’s Life is a Highway, Van Morrison’s Brown Eyed Girl, or the earlier half of The Beach Boys discography.
“Like Summer of ’69 by Bryan Adams,” Beau, Bounce 99.9 morning host, told CTV News. “It's always the best driving song – year in, year out – and it's to me, that makes a great summer song. Plus, in ‘69 I was 17, having a good time.”
Beau, a radio personality with over 60 years in the business, has heard it all during his career. He said that when he hosted a weekend show on CFIW, he would compile playlists centered on themes like ‘summer,’ with tracks like In The Summertime by Mungo Jerry, Summer in the City by The Lovin’ Spoonful and Summer Breeze by Seals & Crofts making the list.
“Hot Fun in the Summertime by Sly and the Family Stone. It kind of says what summer, to me, is all about,” Beau said. “Now, if I want to go really far back, I also like Frank Sinatra’s Summer Wind. You hear that in a lot of movies now. It’s a classic.”
He said more recent hits like Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk and Happy by Pharrell Williams also epitomize that summer sound.
“I don’t care what season it is… they make me think of summer because they’re just such upbeat, great songs.”
That could be why Party in the USA by Miley Cyrus appeared in a couple of Manitobans' answers.
“Once you hear it, you cannot hear it enough, and it’s stuck in your head like it’s been crazy glued to your brain,” author David Robertson told CTV News. “I will pump that song while I’m driving anywhere, anytime. Windows down, belting it out, even though I cannot sing.”
Some song selections sparked summer memories for people.
“It reminds me of my childhood with my pops and our horses,” Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey said about Toby Keith’s Should’ve Been a Cowboy.
Bob Dylan’s album Desire evokes a similar memory for finance minister Adrien Sala.
“When I was young, my father played this album a lot,” Sala said. “Now, when I hear it, I’m always reminded of good memories we made growing up here in Winnipeg.”
Eric Alper said nostalgia plays a big part in the music we listen to – it’s why stations like Bounce 99.9 continue to draw in listeners and why those songs often shape playlists slapped together for a road trip or a day at the beach.
“Nostalgia works really, really well. Since the 1970s when people were looking back to the 1950s,” Alper explained, “These hits were created by a certain demographic or a certain generation --- and they still love them. People want to hear You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet by BTO one more time.”
What makes a great playlist?
“All I’m trying to do is make as many people as possibly happy,” Ace Burpee explained.
Burpee said that could mean Zach Bryan to appease the country fans, Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) for the 70’s classic rock crowd, and some pop bangers.
“So that person who likes CCRs, right? I have to make sure I get back to serving them within, like, seven minutes. So it might go CCR, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, but then it comes back to something that person likes,” Burpee explained, “So everyone’s never far away from something that they know.”
For Eric Alper, his summer playlists always start with a crowd pleaser.
“You want people to know all of the songs, so don’t undervalue and underappreciate the fact that even though they’ve hard these songs a billion times before… they want to hear it one more time,” Alper said. “So if you want to play Walking on Sunshine by Katrina and the Waves, put that one up first! You have to set the tone.”
Send your suggestions for the greatest summer song of all-time to daniel.halmarson@bellmedia.ca.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH HERE
WATCH HERE Crumbling Winnipeg warehouse being demolished
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The attack that seemed unthinkable until last week: How Russia looked the wrong way as Ukraine invaded
The idea that Ukraine could turn the tables on Russia and burst onto the territory of its much bigger neighbour seemed unthinkable to most observers before last week. The shock operation has raised questions about the effectiveness of Russia's surveillance.
NEW Countdown's on: One month until Parliament resumes, pair of byelections
Friday marked the one month countdown to Parliament resuming and voters going to the polls in a pair of byelections in Manitoba and Quebec. With the sun starting to set on the Canadian political summer, here's what you need to know about the key political happenings between now and when MPs return to Ottawa.
DEVELOPING Hurricane Ernesto makes landfall on Bermuda as a category 1 storm
Hurricane Ernesto made landfall on the tiny British Atlantic territory of Bermuda early Saturday as residents hunkered down.
NEW 'Put it back better': Lessons learned from past wildfires could future-proof Jasper
As Jasper residents begin their return to the wildfire-ravaged town, many who’ve lived through similar experiences are reminded of the emotional turmoil they wrought.
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue and husband Morgan Rielly welcome first child
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue has welcomed her first child with husband and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman, Morgan Rielly.
Crews tear down downtown Toronto building at risk of collapsing
Crews have started tearing down the façade of a downtown Toronto building that was leaning towards the sidewalk and was at risk of a collapse.
What do marijuana, the death penalty and fracking have in common? Kamala Harris shifted positions on them
Politicians often recalibrate in the face of shifting public opinions and circumstances. Across two decades in elected offices, U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris is no exception.
Manitoba RCMP investigating triple homicide in McCreary
Manitoba RCMP is investigating after four people were found dead in McCreary on Friday, including three deaths being investigated as a triple homicide.
Woman delivers baby on highway; Father reunites with lost wedding ring days later
Summer traffic on Cape Cod can require some patience, but Rebecca and Danya Mahota had no time to spare.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Man seriously injured after collision involving scooter: Regina police
Regina police say a man was seriously injured after a motor vehicle collision involving a scooter on Friday morning.
-
How poor does the air quality need to be before CFL would stop tonight's Riders game?
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are scheduled to host the Montreal Alouettes under the lights at Mosaic Stadium Friday night at 7:00, if air quality in the city stays at level the CFL deems safe.
-
Here's what’s happening in Regina this weekend
The weekend is looking to be another nice one in the Queen City and there is a plethora of events for people to attend.
Saskatoon
-
Four candidates running for Saskatoon mayor's office
As November approaches, the Saskatoon mayoral race is heating up, with key candidates now stepping forward and outlining their platforms.
-
Saskatoon house fire sends one person to hospital
One person has been taken to hospital after a house fire in the Richmond Heights neighborhood Friday morning.
-
Police investigating suspicious death in Saskatoon
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a suspicious death on the 200 block of Avenue I South.
Edmonton
-
More than 500 residents return to Jasper as officials examine housing options
Jasper residents began to return home Friday morning after a wildfire destroyed about a third of the townsite in late July.
-
RCMP insist murder suspect who fled after man's fatal shooting is still in Alberta
Mounties say the remaining suspect being sought in a deadly roadside shooting near Calgary is believed to still be in the province.
-
10-year-old hit by SUV in marked crosswalk in south Edmonton: police
A 10-year-old child was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash on Friday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Body found as police respond to shooting call in Carrington
Calgary police say they're investigating a suspicious death in the community of Carrington.
-
Plane crash lands on golf course near Calgary airport; pilot suffers minor injuries
A small plane with a single pilot crash landed on a golf course near the Calgary International Airport on Friday afternoon.
-
12-year-old girl assaulted at Calgary park, suspect sought by police
Calgary police are trying to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old girl at the Prairie Winds Park earlier this week.
Toronto
-
Demolition of sagging Toronto building continues
Crews continue to take apart a building near Toronto’s busy Kensington Market that was at risk of collapsing Friday. Heavy machinery remained at the site of the two-storey building on Dundas Street near Augusta Avenue Saturday morning as parts of the structure were demolished piece by piece.
-
What exactly is a 'super blue moon'? Here's when to see it in Toronto
The phrase 'once in a blue moon' is going to ring true as a super blue moon is set illuminate Toronto's night skies starting Monday. The super blue moon will be full for about three days, according to NASA, but what exactly is it?
-
Several Pusateri's Fine Foods grocery stores closing amid bankruptcy proceedings
Pusateri's Fine Foods is consolidating all of its operations down to its flagship grocery store, while the remaining branches commence bankruptcy proceedings that will shutter their doors permanently.
Ottawa
-
Special weather statement in Ottawa: Significant rainfall amounting to 80 mm this weekend
The capital is under a special weather statement this weekend, as a significant rainfall bringing 40 to 80 millimeters of rain is in the forecast.
-
The Ottawa Hospital and CHEO withdraw from Capital Pride parade
The Ottawa Hospital and CHEO are the latest organizations to withdraw from the annual Capital Pride parade following organizers pledging solidarity with Palestinians in a statement earlier this month.
-
Ottawa mayor says he won't participate in events organized by Capital Pride following pro-Palestinian statement
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he will not be participating in any events organized by Capital Pride this year following the organization's statement earlier this month expressing solidarity with Palestinians.
Montreal
-
Large area of Montreal under boil-water advisory after 'enormous' water main erupts
About 150,000 homes are under a boil-water advisory and multiple roads are closed after a massive water main break in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough sent water spewing several metres into the air, flooding streets and basements.
-
Major water main break in Montreal telling of ageing infrastructure, says expert
The water main break in downtown Montreal on Friday is the second major piping issue on the island in a little over a month and could be telling of the city's ageing water infrastructure, according to a civil engineer.
-
Days before school year begins, more than 5,700 teaching positions unfilled in Quebec
Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville says there are still 5,704 teaching positions to be filled in the province's schools, weeks before the new school year begins.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass through Atlantic Canada, but may escape worst-case scenario: forecasters
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
-
Two people killed in head-on collision in Antigonish County
Two people are dead after two vehicles collided in Lower South River, N.S., shortly after midnight.
-
'Nothing is going to move': How a rail lockout might impact the Maritimes
Trains were running at the hump yard in Moncton on Friday, but they could come to a screeching halt in a few days.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver activist appears on Iranian TV months after rally arrest
A B.C. activist has appeared on Iranian state television months after an investigation into hate speech during a Vancouver rally.
-
'There needs to be changes': Downtown Vancouver store fed up after spending $300K to fight constant crime
The owners of a thrift store on Vancouver's Granville strip are fed up after spending $300,000 to fight off what they describe as escalating crime over the past three years.
-
This Whistler mansion just hit the market for $25.5M
The latest mega-mansion to hit the market in Whistler, B.C., is the most expensive residential listing within a Canadian mountain resort town, according to its listing agent.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria mayor slams B.C. premier's comments on firefighter suspension
The mayor of Victoria says she is 'extremely disappointed' in B.C. Premier David Eby for publicly weighing in on the suspension of a city firefighter this week.
-
Lonely donkey experiences 'pure joy' playing with yoga ball
When Earl the donkey first arrived at the animal sanctuary, he was devastated.
-
B.C. man who said he was 'joking around' when he fatally shot girlfriend sentenced to 4 years
A man who told police he was "joking around" with his girlfriend when he fatally shot her in the head has been sentenced to four years in prison for manslaughter with an additional six months for possessing a rifle without a licence.
Kelowna
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
-
Thieves stole a trailer containing a classic muscle car in Kelowna, RCMP say
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
-
Former B.C. Liberal leadership candidate running with BC Conservatives
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
N.L.
-
Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass through Atlantic Canada, but may escape worst-case scenario: forecasters
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
-
Captain Newfoundland, a 'psychedelic,' meditating provincial superhero, is about to go national
A pair of young filmmakers take aim at Newfoundland’s one-of-a-kind superhero, who patrolled the airwaves of late night television.
-
Memorial University chair resigns after sharing pro-Palestinian email with alum's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.
Northern Ontario
-
Police trying to ID four boaters who drove dangerously close to swimming children
Police in northern Ontario are trying to identify a group of four people in a boat who drove dangerously close to a group of youths who were swimming in a lake near Blind River, Ont., this week.
-
CN begins repairs after railway bridge collapse in northern Ontario
Work has begun to repair a northern Ontario railway bridge that collapsed Wednesday and to clean up the subsequent oil spill.
-
NDP riding association calls on embattled northern Ont. MPP to resign
In light of an investigation that uncovered his sexual harassment of a former staffer, the NDP riding association in Algoma-Manitoulin is calling on MPP Michael Mantha to resign.
Barrie
-
SIU invokes mandate after fatal police-involved shooting in Innisfil
One man is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Innisfil.
-
Couple faces charges in connection with attempted murder case in Midland
A Midland man is facing two counts of attempted murder following what police called a hit-and-run early Monday morning.
-
Barrie councillors calling for provincial government to address doctor shortage
Ahead of a major gathering next week of municipal leaders from across Ontario, the Barrie City Council is taking a stand and calling for action on the province's healthcare system.
Kitchener
-
Delayed police response to David Sherk sighting in Thorold
CTV News has learned new details about David Sherk’s arrest at a Thorold, Ont. home.
-
Cat thought to have been tied up, shot with paintball gun in North Dumfries, Ont.
A cat rescue in Kitchener, Ont., believes an animal in its care was tied up and used as a paintball target.
-
Boris Panovski found not guilty in retrial of Don Frigo shooting death
Boris Panovski, previously convicted in the shooting death of a competing dog owner, has been found not guilty in a re-trial.
London
-
Boris Panovski found not guilty in retrial of Don Frigo shooting death
Boris Panovski, previously convicted in the shooting death of a competing dog owner, has been found not guilty in a re-trial.
-
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue and husband Morgan Rielly welcome first child
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue has welcomed her first child with husband and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman, Morgan Rielly.
-
Assault charges laid following incident at Sarnia encampment
The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) has laid assault charges following an incident at an encampment in the city.