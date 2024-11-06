WINNIPEG
    • Southern Manitoba blanketed by fog Wednesday morning

    CTV Winnipeg's Live Eye shows the foggy weather on Wednesday.
    Much of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, is blanketed by fog on Wednesday morning.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a fog advisory for several communities, saying they are experiencing near zero visibility.

    It notes that the fog will lift throughout Wednesday morning.

    ECCC warns drivers to be prepared for reduced visibility. If visibility is poor while you are driving, you should slow down, watch for taillights and be prepared to stop.

