Southern Manitoba could experience up to 150 mm of rain over next 48 hours

Southern Manitoba could see anywhere between 25 and 150 millimetres of rain over the next 48 hours.

'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail

Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.

