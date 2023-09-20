Southwood Circle development to turn old golf course into a new urban community

The University of Manitoba has broken ground on a new development turning an old golf club into an urban community.

Wednesday’s ceremony marked the start of the planned Southwood Circle neighbourhood, formerly the site of the old Southwood Golf and Country Club.

"This is the biggest infill residential project in the history of the City of Winnipeg," Greg Rogers, the CEO of UM Properties, told CTV News.

The 'complete community' will house more than 20,000 people and will be a part of the University of Manitoba campus. The plans include sustainable housing options, businesses, and more than 21 acres of parkland.

"We're making this into an urban community, so it's compact, it's higher density than is typical of Winnipeg, but that means it can be walkable," Rogers said. "You can walk to a restaurant, to a bank, to a bar."

This plan has been in the works for 15 years, since the University of Manitoba bought the old golf course. The design includes an emphasis on Indigenous culture and teachings.

Construction is expected to start next year, with a move in date two years later.