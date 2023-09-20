Southwood Circle development to turn old golf course into a new urban community
The University of Manitoba has broken ground on a new development turning an old golf club into an urban community.
Wednesday’s ceremony marked the start of the planned Southwood Circle neighbourhood, formerly the site of the old Southwood Golf and Country Club.
"This is the biggest infill residential project in the history of the City of Winnipeg," Greg Rogers, the CEO of UM Properties, told CTV News.
The 'complete community' will house more than 20,000 people and will be a part of the University of Manitoba campus. The plans include sustainable housing options, businesses, and more than 21 acres of parkland.
"We're making this into an urban community, so it's compact, it's higher density than is typical of Winnipeg, but that means it can be walkable," Rogers said. "You can walk to a restaurant, to a bank, to a bar."
This plan has been in the works for 15 years, since the University of Manitoba bought the old golf course. The design includes an emphasis on Indigenous culture and teachings.
Construction is expected to start next year, with a move in date two years later.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools meet with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
4 wildfire fighters killed in collision on B.C. highway
Four people were killed in a car crash early Tuesday morning on B.C.’s Highway 1, according to Mounties.
Security at Indian Consulate in Vancouver boosted after Trudeau's remarks on Nijjar killing
The Vancouver Police Department says it's beefing up security outside India's Consulate after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week there was credible intelligence about a potential link between India's government and the killing of a Sikh community leader in B.C.
Immediately stop using these child safety seats: Health Canada
Health Canada has issued a safety advisory asking Canadians to immediately stop using certain child safety seats due to injury risks.
Amid rising rent prices, these are the apartments currently on the market
As average rent prices in Canada hit record highs, experts say it's going to take more than just interest rate hikes to cool the red-hot market, including a crucial boost in supply.
John Grisham, George R.R. Martin and more authors sue OpenAI for copyright infringement
John Grisham, Jodi Picoult and George R.R. Martin are among 17 authors suing OpenAI for "systematic theft on a mass scale," the latest in a wave of legal action by writers concerned that artificial intelligence programs are using their copyrighted works without permission.
Has inflation changed the way you tip for various services? We want to hear from you
Amid the rising cost of living, tip-flation has seemingly reached all services, but how has it changed how much and how often you tip? We want to hear from you.
Ontario minister resigns from Ontario PC Party amid contradicting accounts of Las Vegas trip
Ontario’s minister of public and business service delivery has resigned from his cabinet position and the Progressive Conservative party.
BoC watching its words to avoid spurring rate cut speculation, summary reveals
The Bank of Canada was watching its words at its last interest rate announcement, in fear of spurring speculation that rate cuts are coming any time soon.
Regina
-
Hundreds march in Regina as part of nationwide protests on gender identity in schools
Hundreds of people in Regina gathered at the legislative building on Wednesday as part of nationwide protests against gender identity in schools.
-
Riders hoping to land road win for first time since Week 3
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have been in tough on the road this season. In their six away games played so far, they have only come out on top in two of them.
-
Alleged victim concludes testimony in day two of Sask. hockey coach trial
Despite allegations stemming from an incident 35 years ago, the complainant told court he is certain about what happened between him and Bernard Lynch all these years later.
Saskatoon
-
'It was so scary': Saskatoon couple raising funds to rebuild after fire
The owners of a home that was devastated by fire last week in the Massey Place neighbourhood are looking for support as they put their lives back together.
-
RCMP identify remains of Sask. woman missing since July
RCMP have identified human remains found near North Battleford last week as 20-year-old Nitanas Scarlett, reported missing on Aug. 7.
-
Sask. Polytech moving to U of S campus
Saskatchewan Polytechnic is moving its main Saskatoon campus to Innovation Place at the University of Saskatchewan campus.
Northern Ontario
-
Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools meet with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
-
Protests, counter-protests across the north Wednesday
Protests and counter-protests about gender inclusive education are taking place in communities across northeastern Ontario, here is a look at what is happening and why.
-
Commercial truck gets stuck at Sudbury job site
No injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon when a commercial truck got stuck at a construction site in Greater Sudbury.
Edmonton
-
UCP stands behind MLA who spoke at LGBTQ2S+ policy protest in Red Deer
While Alberta's United Conservative Party has "not made any decisions" regarding LGBTQ2S+ policies in schools, a spokesperson said the UCP has no issue with an MLA joining protesters.
-
LGBTQ2S+ policies in schools subject of protests and counter-protests in Edmonton, Canada
Protesters from the MillionMarch4Children gathered outside the Alberta Teachers' Association building on 142 Street and 110 Avenue Wednesday morning, to protest what they call 'gender ideology' in Canada's schools.
-
City council mulls keeping Blatchford LRT station closed until neighbourhood fills out
The new LRT line into the Blatchford neighbourhood on the former municipal airport lands in north Edmonton is nearly complete, but one of the two new stations slated for it likely won't be open for years to come.
Toronto
-
A timeline of the key events in the Ontario Greenbelt scandal
Another Ontario minister has resigned in the wake of the Ford government's removal of land from the Greenbelt. Here's a timeline of the key events that took place in the aftermath:
-
One person charged after weapon allegedly brought to duelling protests at Queen's Park in Toronto
Toronto police arrested one person at Queen's Park, where thousands of supporters and opponents of LGBTQ2S+-inclusive education held competing demonstrations on Wednesday.
-
Ontario minister resigns from Ontario PC Party amid contradicting accounts of Las Vegas trip
Ontario’s minister of public and business service delivery has resigned from his cabinet position and the Progressive Conservative party.
Calgary
-
Calgarians, for and against gender and sexual diversity education, engage in protest
Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Calgary on Wednesday to protest against, or to show their support for, the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity in local schools.
-
Police searching rural property north of Calgary for evidence connected to missing man
Police have revealed they are searching a rural property north of Calgary for evidence connected to the disappearance of a Calgary man missing since late August.
-
Parent group wants more done in Alberta to prevent fall triple-demic
Families are being urged to take precautions for flu season but some parents worry not enough is being done in schools to prevent another triple-demic as seen last year.
Montreal
-
Two Montreal Island towns file court challenge to Quebec language law reform
Two Montreal suburbs filed a court challenge today to Quebec's 2022 language reform, seeking to be exempted from several articles of the law commonly known as Bill 96.
-
Man, 19, sent to hospital after stabbing in St-Michel
A 19-year-old man was rushed to hospital Wednesday night after he was critically injured in an armed assault in Montreal’s Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.
-
Pilot suffers minor injuries after small plane crash lands on Montreal-area highway
Quebec provincial police say a pilot suffered minor injuries after a small plane crash landed on Highway 20 in the Montreal area Wednesday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Three arrests made at 'Million March for Children' protest on Parliament Hill
Ottawa police say two people have been arrested for inciting hatred at the 'One Million March for Children' protest on Parliament Hill Wednesday and a third person was arrested for causing a disturbance.
-
Carling high-rise proposal passes planning committee despite federal concerns
A controversial proposal to build two high-rise towers on Carling Avenue, directly across the street from the Central Experimental Farm, has once again passed at the city's planning and housing committee.
-
Ontario minister resigns from Ontario PC Party amid contradicting accounts of Las Vegas trip
Ontario’s minister of public and business service delivery has resigned from his cabinet position and the Progressive Conservative party.
Atlantic
-
Simultaneous protests and counter-protests across the Maritimes on gender education in schools
Hundreds of protesters turned up across the Maritimes at simultaneous protests and counter-protests Wednesday centered around LGBTQ2S+ education in schools.
-
Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools meet with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
-
'It's not our problem. We didn't create this': N.S. advocates say RCMP apology pointless without action
A day after Nova Scotia's RCMP Commander announced the force would be apologizing to the black community for generations of street checks, some advocates say concrete changes are needed, or it's all wasted air.
Kitchener
-
Protests for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener and Guelph
Hundreds gathered in downtown Kitchener and Guelph Wednesday for competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education.
-
Musicians launch grassroots fundraiser to save the K-W Symphony
Local musicians are hoping to spread the word about a grassroots attempt to save the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony, days after it abruptly cancelled its upcoming season.
-
Driver dies after vehicle fire in Brant County: OPP
A driver has died after police say a vehicle was found on fire in Brant County on Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Brawl breaks out amid duelling Vancouver protests over LGBTQ2S+ education
Violence erupted between opponents and supporters of LGBTQ2S+ education during a pair of duelling protests held in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday.
-
Ministers in the hot seat at UBCM as mayors and councillors ask tough questions
The annual Union of B.C. Municipalities convention was in full swing on Wednesday, with mayors and councillors taking the rare opportunity to ask cabinet ministers tough questions in front of their peers.
-
B.C. will take 'bigger role' in addressing short-term rentals, housing minister says
B.C.’s housing minister has confirmed the province will be taking “a bigger role in addressing short-term rentals” when new legislation is introduced in the fall.
Vancouver Island
-
Protesters arrested on Vancouver Island as groups clash over 'gender ideology' in schools
At least three people were arrested Wednesday as protesters and counter-protesters gathered in Nanaimo and Victoria to argue about the way schools teach sexuality and gender identity, and how teachers refer to transgender students.
-
B.C. teacher banned for exploiting vulnerable student for 'sexual advantage'
A former Vancouver Island gym teacher has permanently lost his teaching certificate after he started an intimate relationship with a vulnerable 15-year-old student and began dating the student shortly after graduation.
-
Victoria supportive housing facility's opening delayed
The opening of a supportive housing facility for 50 young people in Victoria has been delayed despite construction being complete, and outreach advocates say an extension may be needed to avoid displacing a dozen of the anticipated tenants.