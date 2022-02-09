Special meeting called; city council to discuss next steps to deal with truckers protest

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trucker convoy could disrupt Super Bowl, DHS bulletin warns

The Department of Homeland Security is warning law enforcement across the U.S. that a convoy of truckers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates, similar to recent protests in Ottawa, Canada, could soon begin in the U.S. -- with the potential to affect Sunday's Super Bowl in the Los Angeles area and cause other disruptions.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island