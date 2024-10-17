Spooky books to get you ready for Halloween

With Halloween two weeks away, it’s a good time to watch scary movies, dress up in costumes and read spooky books.

For those looking for a scary read, one local bookstore focuses largely on the horror genre with an emphasis on lesser-known and independent authors.

Chelsea McKee-Trenchard, owner of Raven’s End Books, said horror books offer a fun, exciting, and welcoming experience.

“As a genre, there’s no rules so it really can go anywhere,” she said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Thursday.

“But then I feel like it doesn’t demand as much. By that I mean, you can deal with hard issues or complicated issues, but in a really fun, approachable way.”

McKee-Trenchard noted that the horror genre has become more widely accepted with movies like ‘Get Out.’ She added the genre is not only about guts and gore, but rather about “anything that makes you uncomfortable.”

Raven’s End Books, located on Portage Avenue, offers options for all ages, including kids and young adults. These include Joseph Bruchac's ‘The Legend of Skeleton Man’, Liselle Sambury's ‘Delicious Monsters’, and Adam Cesare's ‘Clown in a Cornfield’.

“'Clown' in a Cornfield is a fun slasher,” McKee-Trenchard said. “It’s part of a trilogy. They actually filmed a movie about it in Selkirk.”

Other books at the shop include the choose-your-own-adventure book ‘Try Not to Die: At Grandma’s House’ by Mark Tullius, as well as ‘Graveyard Mind’ by local author Chadwick Ginther and ‘Sudden Death’ by I.D. Russell.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.