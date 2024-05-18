Spray pads open for Winnipeggers this long weekend

With the long weekend here, Winnipeggers can start to enjoy the warmer weather with some city-operated outdoor fun.

Spray pads are opening up starting this weekend. Most pads run every day from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. until Sept. 2.

It won't be long until outdoor pools are also opened. The city said it expects the heated pools to start opening on June 21 and then on June 28 unheated pools, along with Fort Garry Lions, will open.

Wading pools will be the last to open up in the city, with staggered opening expected on July 1. Hours of operations vary