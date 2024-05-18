WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Spray pads open for Winnipeggers this long weekend

    A spray pad in Winnipeg is pictured in a CTV News file photo. A spray pad in Winnipeg is pictured in a CTV News file photo.
    Share

    With the long weekend here, Winnipeggers can start to enjoy the warmer weather with some city-operated outdoor fun.

    Spray pads are opening up starting this weekend. Most pads run every day from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. until Sept. 2.

    It won't be long until outdoor pools are also opened. The city said it expects the heated pools to start opening on June 21 and then on June 28 unheated pools, along with Fort Garry Lions, will open.

    Wading pools will be the last to open up in the city, with staggered opening expected on July 1. Hours of operations vary

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News