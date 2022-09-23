St. Paul's victorious over Dakota as week 2 of Winnipeg high school football ends

It was a busy night in Winnipeg high school football as week two wrapped up.

In Division 1 action, Winnipeg's Vincent Massey Trojans beat the Steinbach Regional Sabres 27 – 0, while it was a much closer game between St. Paul's and Dakota - the Crusaders won that one, 23 – 20.

Division 2 saw the Crocus Plains Plainsmen beat Murdoch MacKay 32-0. As well, the Vincent Massey Vikings (Brandon) shut out the Sisler Spartans 49-0.

In Division 3, the Churchill Bulldogs beat the Fort Frances Muskies 36 – 28, the River East Kodiaks were victorious over the St. John's Tigers 36 - 28, and the Beaver Brae Broncos beat the Dryden Eagles 19 – 0.