St. Vital Curling Club celebrates Team Jones Olympic victory

Morning coffees were joined by the sounds of rocks on ice as curling fans met up to watch Jennifer Jones’s Team Canada opening game at the Beijing Olympics Thursday morning at the St. Vital Curling Club.

It was a high-scoring affair with Team Canada taking a 12-7 victory over South Korea's Eun-Jung Kim at the Ice Cube.

“We’re really excited for having the first game and getting that out of the way. St. Vital is so proud of this team,” said Patti Ulrich, the viewing party organizer and a curling fan.

Jennifer Jones has a long history with the St. Vital club, which is reflected in the many banners hanging in the facility celebrating her teams.

“I like to refer to it as the buzzword the GOAT. She really is the greatest of all time,” said Ulrich.

Jones started going to the St. Vital Curling Club’s daycare as a toddler watching her mom curl. Her father was the club’s president and ran its junior curling program.

“She would say that she just knew at that point in time that this is where she wanted to be,” Ulrich said.

No further viewing parties are planned at the club as of yet, but depending on how things go over the next week Ulrich said it is possible.