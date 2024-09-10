'Stagnant' weather pattern doing little to break up wildfire smoke in Manitoba

Warm temperatures and light winds won't do much to alleviate wildfire smoke Tuesday in a portion of Manitoba.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued an air quality advisory for a swath of northwestern Manitoba including Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage, and Lynn Lake.

The advisory said sunny, hot weather with light winds are in the cards for the region Tuesday thanks to a stagnant weather pattern.

It's doing little to break up the wildfire smoke brought in from ongoing blazes in northern Saskatchewan.

Areas in Manitoba and Saskatchewan affected by an air quality advisory are shown on Environment and Climate Change Canada's website on Sept. 10, 2024.

ECCC said air quality and visibility due to smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary from hour to hour.

"During heavy smoke conditions, everyone is at risk regardless of their age or health. The fine particles in wildfire smoke pose the main health risk," the advisory reads.

According to the Government of Saskatchewan's active wildfire situation map, which was last updated Tuesday morning, there are 57 active wildfires in the province. Nine in northern parts of the province are listed as not contained.