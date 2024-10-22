WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Stalled semi delaying traffic on Portage and Main

    A stalled semi-truck is leading to traffic delays at Winnipeg's Portage and Main on Oct. 22, 2024. (CTV News Winnipeg LiveEye) A stalled semi-truck is leading to traffic delays at Winnipeg's Portage and Main on Oct. 22, 2024. (CTV News Winnipeg LiveEye)
    Traffic at Winnipeg's Portage and Main is delayed Tuesday morning due to a stalled semi.

    According to Winnipeg's Transportation Management Centre, the stalled semi is blocking the northbound median lane.

    Drivers are being told to expect delays in the area.

    Work to remove the barriers at the intersection to open Portage and Main to pedestrians started last week.

    This is a developing story. More details to come.

