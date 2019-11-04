WINNIPEG -- Standing at attention in the cold and windy Transcona Cemetery, roughly 500 grade six students got a very personal history lesson Monday morning.

They took part in the annual "No Stone Left Alone" event. It's designed to help the students remember the sacrifices Canadian soldiers have made.

"I know that there were people who fought for our lives, and people who wanted to make our world a better place," said one of the students, Marley.

This is information students know in their heads, but No Stone Left Alone is about helping them feel it in their hearts.

"The students standing at a gravestone is much different than them reading in a textbook," Peter Martin, No Stone Left Alone organizer.

During the ceremony, the students pinned poppies onto small Canadian flags and placed them in front of soldiers graves.

"We have to keep the act of remembrance alive," said Martin. "On behalf of the families and the relatives, we need to say we remember their sacrifice. We appreciate what they did and they will never be forgotten."

No Stone Left Alone events are held across Canada. The organization says 9,236 students, 105 cemeteries, 58,941 CAF members were honoured across the country in 2018.