Storm bringing heavy snow, strong winds to Manitoba

Stormy weather and strong winds have touched down in western Manitoba, with some areas expected to receive up to 50 centimetres (cm) of snow.

According to a winter storm warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), widespread accumulations between 15 and 25 cm and local accumulations between 30 to 50 cm are expected by Wednesday evening. Northerly winds as high as 60 km/h are also expected to cause poor visibility and blowing snow.

Conditions are forecasted to improve throughout the day on Wednesday.

ECCC notes that snowy weather can make travel difficult due to poor visibility and road closures. Manitobans are urged to consider postponing non-essential travel, prepare for quickly changing travel conditions, and protect themselves from wind and cold.

Wet weather in Winnipeg

ECCC has also issued a special weather statement for other parts of Manitoba, including the city of Winnipeg, saying it’s been a wet 24 hours for the Red River Valley.

The weather agency says the rain transitioned to snow over the western escarpment on Tuesday, while Winnipeg and the eastern Red River Valley is seeing a switch to snow on Wednesday morning.

The rain will continue to change to snow from southwest to northeast and continue throughout the day. Snowfall accumulations will range from zero to five cm near Lake Winnipeg and from 10 to 15 cm in the western Red River Valley.