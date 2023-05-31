Storm brought funnel cloud, dime-sized hail to parts of Manitoba

A thunderstorm on Tuesday brought heavy rain, a funnel cloud and dime-sized hail to parts of Manitoba on Tuesday.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Beausejour was hit with 100 millimetres of rain in the span of 30 to 45 minutes. This heavy downpour of rain caused flooding in the town.

The weather agency noted that a tornado warning had been issued for the Morden area, and that one funnel cloud was reported in the area.

ECCC added that pea and dime-sized hail was found around the province.

These news comes after severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in several Manitoba communities on Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada said that thunderstorm season started a bit earlier this year due to the May temperature records in southern Manitoba. Typically, thunderstorm season peaks in mid to late June.