Storm brought funnel cloud, dime-sized hail to parts of Manitoba
A thunderstorm on Tuesday brought heavy rain, a funnel cloud and dime-sized hail to parts of Manitoba on Tuesday.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Beausejour was hit with 100 millimetres of rain in the span of 30 to 45 minutes. This heavy downpour of rain caused flooding in the town.
The weather agency noted that a tornado warning had been issued for the Morden area, and that one funnel cloud was reported in the area.
ECCC added that pea and dime-sized hail was found around the province.
These news comes after severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in several Manitoba communities on Tuesday evening.
Environment Canada said that thunderstorm season started a bit earlier this year due to the May temperature records in southern Manitoba. Typically, thunderstorm season peaks in mid to late June.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Economic growth beats expectations with 3.1 per cent gain in Q1: StatCan
The Canadian economy grew at a stronger-than-expected annualized rate of 3.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2023.
Personality changes, confusion could be key signs your liver is failing
Imagine being struck with a sudden onset of confusion, struggling to think of words or to recognize your surroundings — and even ending up in the emergency department because of it. No, this isn’t a description of dementia, but of a common complication that can arise from serious liver disease.
'Get out or be in the fire': Nova Scotians detail the moments when they fled their homes
Wildfires in Nova Scotia have burned thousands of hectares across the province, forcing many to flee their homes. Halifax-area residents tell CTV News what it was like for them when they had to evacuate.
Quebec firm to pay $10M to avoid charges over bribes promised to Philippine officials
A Quebec forensics company promised millions of dollars in bribes to officials in the Philippines, including a cabinet minister and his brother, as it sought lucrative police contracts, according to a statement of facts attached to a deal the firm struck to avoid prosecution in Canada.
Woman who accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993 defects to Russia
A former staffer who accused Joe Biden of sexual assault has defected to Moscow and spoken to Russian state media in a news conference that lasted several hours.
'This is going to be a prolonged operation': Halifax-area wildfire grows to 837 hectares
Officials say the wildfire burning in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area has grown to 837 hectares.
Sia reveals she is on the autism spectrum
Singer and songwriter Sia shares that she has autism, in an episode of the 'Rob Has a Podcast.'
Alleged Russian 'spy' whale now in Swedish waters
A beluga whale widely speculated to be an alleged Russian 'spy' has entered Swedish waters, according to OneWhale, an organization set up to protect the animal’s health and welfare.
North Korea spy satellite launch fails as rocket falls into the sea
North Korea's attempt to put the country's first spy satellite into space failed Wednesday in a setback to leader Kim Jong Un's push to boost his military capabilities as tensions with the United States and South Korea rise.
Regina
-
Tornado surveyors search for damage following first confirmed twister of 2023 in Sask.
Contrary to popular belief, a tornado can’t be rated by the way it looks, rather by the destruction it leaves behind.
-
Regina's Wascana Pool ready to make a splash
After two years, the wait for the new Wascana Pool is over, as the facility gets ready to make a splash at its official opening on June 8.
-
Regina sees a rise in crime this month, compared to April 2022
The Regina Police Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, with monthly crime statistics per district being at the forefront.
Saskatoon
-
'It was a rite of passage': Sask. group comes together to save a nostalgic drive-in theatre
One of Saskatchewan’s last remaining drive-in movie theatres will be opening this season after months of uncertainty.
-
Warman dad left shaken after alleged abduction attempt
A Warman father was left shaken after his daughter informed him of an apparent abduction attempt.
-
'We are stuck here': Saskatoon woman says she can't sell home due to nearby shelter
A Saskatoon homeowner says her proximity to a homeless shelter is the reason her house wouldn’t sell.
Northern Ontario
-
9 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario, highway closed again
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is reporting nine active wildfires in northeastern Ontario on Monday.
-
'We are stuck here': Saskatoon woman says she can't sell home due to nearby shelter
A Saskatoon homeowner says her proximity to a homeless shelter is the reason her house wouldn’t sell.
-
Personality changes, confusion could be key signs your liver is failing
Imagine being struck with a sudden onset of confusion, struggling to think of words or to recognize your surroundings — and even ending up in the emergency department because of it. No, this isn’t a description of dementia, but of a common complication that can arise from serious liver disease.
Edmonton
-
Economic growth beats expectations with 3.1 per cent gain in Q1: StatCan
The Canadian economy grew at a stronger-than-expected annualized rate of 3.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2023.
-
'We're going to rebuild': Indigenous communities look to recover from devastating wildfires
The East Prairie Métis Settlement is one of several Indigenous communities that were hard-hit by the recent wildfires in Alberta. As the wildfire season rages on, residents and community officials are looking among the ruins, pondering how they’ll recover from all the losses.
-
This MLA-elect is the first Black woman to be elected to the Alberta Legislature
On Monday, Rhiannon Hoyle was elected to the riding of Edmonton-South, making her the first Black woman elected to the Alberta Legislature.
Toronto
-
TTC investigating after fireworks set off inside Scarborough buses
The TTC has launched an investigation after a video of a firework being set off inside one of its buses surfaced on social media Tuesday night and went viral.
-
Pride Toronto director says Blue Jays have opportunity after Anthony Bass apology
Pride Toronto executive director Sherwin Modeste feels the Toronto Blue Jays have an opportunity to turn a player's negative action into a positive.
-
Police identify engaged couple shot dead after dispute with landlord near Hamilton
A young couple shot and killed after a dispute with their landlord near Hamilton have been identified by police.
Calgary
-
2 homes damaged in early morning fire in southeast Calgary
Officials say an early morning fire in southeast Calgary is under control, but two homes were damaged.
-
Kevin J. Johnston sentenced in Delburne, Alta., COVID protest
Former Calgary mayoral candidate Kevin J. Johnston was back in Alberta Court of Justice in Drumheller on Friday, May 26 to answer to charges stemming from a protest in Delburne in April 2021.
-
Vehicle crashes through window of southern Alberta town's library
Didsbury RCMP says a worker at the community's library were hurt when a vehicle crashed through its front window on Monday.
Montreal
-
Stay hydrated! Record-breaking heat in Montreal this week
High heat is pushing into parts of Quebec this week, and many communities could see record-breaking temperatures this week. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements, advising people of the above-average temperatures.
-
5 changes in Quebec's Bill 96 that come into effect June 1
Last year, Quebec’s Bill 96 became law, which brought sweeping changes to the Charter of the French language. Sections of the new law will come into effect on June 1, the one-year anniversary of the bill receiving royal assent.
-
Quebec firm to pay $10M to avoid charges over bribes promised to Philippine officials
A Quebec forensics company promised millions of dollars in bribes to officials in the Philippines, including a cabinet minister and his brother, as it sought lucrative police contracts, according to a statement of facts attached to a deal the firm struck to avoid prosecution in Canada.
Ottawa
-
Here is the lineup for Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
Canadian Heritage unveiled the programming for July 1 celebrations, inviting Canadians to come to the capital region to "join the biggest party in the country!"
-
Beware the angry birds near the Rideau Canal
Nesting red-winged blackbirds are back in Ottawa, another sign spring has returned. But people running near the Rideau Canal say they've been hit by a wave of unexpected attacks.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | The hottest days of 2023 (so far) in the forecast for Ottawa
Environment Canada's forecast calls for sunny and hot weather to continue for the final day of May and the start of June.
Atlantic
-
'This is going to be a prolonged operation': Halifax-area wildfire grows to 837 hectares
Officials say the wildfire burning in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area has grown to 837 hectares.
-
'For God's sake, stop burning': N.S. premier bans all activity in forests, urges residents to abide by burn ban
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has banned all activity in forests as of Tuesday, and says the wildfire damage is “extensive” and “heartbreaking.”
-
Shelburne County wildfire still out of control as schools close, thousands evacuate
An out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County has forced officials to close all public schools in the area.
Kitchener
-
Driver crashes through fences, shed and into a building in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say officers and paramedics responded to a vehicle that drove through multiple Kitchener backyards and came to rest in a building.
-
School bus driver killed in crash near Woodstock, Ont. remembered as 'a phenomenal man'
Elementary students are among those mourning the loss of a school bus driver killed in a double fatal crash near Woodstock, Ont.
-
'It’s devastating': Community in mourning after fatal crash in Oxford County
The Township of East-Zorra Tavistock and the surrounding community are in mourning after a fatal crash took the lives of a police officer and a bus driver.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teachers facing 'unsustainable' pressures due to staff shortages, union says
A "critical" shortage of teachers in B.C. is leading to increased workloads, mounting stress and an inability to meet students' needs, according to a first-of-its-kind survey conducted by the union.
-
Putting Surrey Memorial Hospital's ER on diversion may be the only 'responsible recourse,' staff letter says
Frontline health-care workers at Surrey Memorial Hospital say the emergency room should be shut down to new patients if staff shortages continue to create "perilous" conditions for people in need of urgent care.
-
'This has looked like a war zone for years': What's next for Abbotsford’s most dangerous homeless camp?
B.C.'s housing minister promises "big changes" are coming to Abbotsford’s most dangerous homeless camp. But critics aren't buying it, saying the province has known about the notorious encampment for years and done nothing.
Vancouver Island
-
Pat Bay Highway traffic pattern changes coming for overpass construction
The B.C. government is warning drivers of changes – some permanent – to the Patricia Bay Highway (Highway 17) in Saanichton as work begins on the new Keating Cross Road overpass.
-
Massive superyacht with helicopter pad docks in Victoria
A 62-metre superyacht has made B.C.'s capital its latest port of call.
-
Dozens of firefighters battling out-of-control blaze near Sayward, B.C.
Fifty-five firefighters have descended on the northern Vancouver Island village of Sayward, where an out-of-control wildfire exploded in size Monday night, becoming the largest fire of the season for British Columbia's coastal region.