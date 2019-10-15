Mayor Brian Bowman says it will take months and millions of dollars to cleanup damage from the recent storm.

He says the final bill will be in the tens of millions of dollars range and expects the cleanup to last into the new year.

He says more than 30,000 trees on public property, like parks and city boulevards, have been impacted by the storm. This number does not include private property.

Bowman says while homeowners are responsible for their own broken branches, the city is coming up with a strategy to make sure wood with invasive species such as Dutch Elm are removed.