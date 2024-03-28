Students at Brandon University's campus in Winnipeg not affected by cyberattack

A cyberattack that took down the University of Winnipeg's network earlier this week has not affected Brandon University students who use the same campus.

A spokesperson for Brandon University says its space at the University of Winnipeg's Rice Centre building is on a different network.

Brandon University has offered support to the University of Winnipeg, but says so far it hasn't been brought in to help.

Classes at the University of Winnipeg were cancelled for one day this week, with many of its online services still restricted because of the targeted cyberattack.

The school extended its winter term by one week to give students and instructors more time to prepare for exams.

University officials reported the attack to local police, but have not provided details on the nature it or whether the school was asked to provide a ransom.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2024.