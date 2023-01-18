Sunwing flights from Winnipeg to Los Cabos being cancelled in February

Winnipeggers won't be able to travel directly to Los Cabos, Mexico, starting in February.

In an email obtained by CTV News Winnipeg from viewer Chris Los, Sunwing says flights will be cancelled starting next month due to "unanticipated business or operational constraints."

"Sunwing Vacations has cancelled WG493 Winnipeg to Los Cabos operating on Thursdays as of February 2, 2023, up to and including April 6, 2023," the email said.

The email from Sunwing also noted flight WG494, which flies from Los Cabos to Winnipeg will be cancelled starting Feb. 9 up to and including April 13.

Los was scheduled to travel to Los Cabos from Feb. 16 to March 2.

The company apologized for the change and offered another travel option – Winnipeg to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

