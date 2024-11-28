Supreme Court of Canada declines to hear appeal from former fashion mogul Nygard
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal from former fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
The high court has rejected a leave to appeal request concerning Nygard's extradition to the United States, where he faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
Nygard wanted a judicial review of the order to extradite him, but the Manitoba Court of Appeal rejected the request in May, and Nygard's lawyers had hoped to take the matter to the Supreme Court.
As is its standard practice, the high court did not give reasons for its decision to not hear the case.
U.S. authorities sought Nygard's extradition from Canada on a nine-count indictment filed in New York, alleging he was involved in illegal activity for the purpose of sexually abusing and trafficking women and underage girls.
Nygard, the 83-year-old founder of a now-defunct women's fashion company, was found guilty last year of four counts of sexual assault in Toronto for offences from the 1980s to mid-2000s.
He was sentenced to 11 years in prison, minus roughly four years' credit for time already spent in custody.
Nygard also faces one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in Quebec, as well as sex related charges in Winnipeg.
None of the charges against Nygard in those jurisdictions, or in the U.S., have been tested in court. He has denied all allegations against him, and is appealing his convictions and sentence in Ontario.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2024
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
Canadian woman shares methanol poisoning story in wake of death investigation in Laos hostel
Cuddling on the couch with her dog, Ducky, no one would notice that anything is different about Ashley King. Even when she walks across the living room, she doesn’t miss a step. But the 32-year-old has gotten used to functioning with only two per cent vision.
Calgary man dead following tragic incident while helping stranded driver
A man died after being pinned under a vehicle while trying to help another motorist in northwest Calgary.
W5 Investigates 'Let me rot in Canada,' pleads Canadian ISIS suspect from secret Syrian prison
W5's Avery Haines tells the story of Jack Letts, a Canadian Muslim convert in a Syrian jail, accused of being a member of ISIS. In part two of a three-part investigation, Haines speaks with Letts, who issues a plea to return to Canada to face justice.
Supreme Court of Canada declines to hear appeal from former fashion mogul Nygard
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal from former fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
Toronto woman injured after falling out of wheelchair provided by Air Canada, husband says
What could have possibly been Sheila Rizzuto’s last vacation ever was ruined after she fell out of an Air Canada-provided wheelchair and badly injured herself, according to her husband.
U.S. university says linebacker remains in stable condition, hours after announcing his death
Alabama A&M linebacker Medrick Burnett Jr. remains hospitalized with a head injury suffered in an October game, the school said hours after announcing that he had died.
Carrot recall for E. coli risks updated with additional product, correction: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has published an update to a recent national recall on organic carrot brands over E. coli contamination risks.
DEVELOPING Liberals, NDP expected to pass GST holiday in House of Commons today, without $250 rebate
Legislation to create a two-month-long GST holiday is expected to pass today after the federal finance minister separated the GST break from a promise to also send $250 to most working Canadians in the spring.
Regina
-
Regina non-profits say Canada Post strike has brought donations to a standstill
The annual donation streams of at least two Regina non-profit organizations are at a standstill due to the Canada Post strike.
-
'Only thing that works': Push for anti-seizure medication reapproval dominates Sask. legislature
A family affected by epilepsy and a neurologist joined the Saskatchewan NDP on Wednesday to push for the province to resume talks for a publicly funded anti-seizure medication.
-
Regina Fire called to apartment, trailer court fires Wednesday night
Regina Fire crews dealt with multiple fires on Wednesday night at am apartment and trailer court with no injuries being reported.
Saskatoon
-
'Got to deal with it': Saskatoon residents dealing with bumpy, snowy roads
Most of the main roads in Saskatoon are cleared, but feeder streets and residential roads are a different story.
-
Saskatoon police seek tips in homicide outside Fairhaven School
Saskatoon police are renewing calls for public assistance in solving a homicide that occurred in June outside Fairhaven School.
-
Saskatoon city council approves $1.2M winter warming centre plan
Saskatoon’s new city council has approved the latest cold weather strategy, a $1.2 million plan to operate winter warming centres for those in need.
Edmonton
-
Woman accused in drowning of girl on Alberta lake denied bail
The woman accused in the drowning death of a five-year-old girl in an Alberta lake has been denied bail.
-
Edmonton soldier working for NATO dies from 'non-operational' medical complications
An Edmonton-based former commanding officer of a Canadian Armed Forces engineering regiment has died in Europe, the Department of National Defence said in a media release on Wednesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Coldest air settles in and snow returns
These next few days will be the bottom of the cold spell for the Edmonton region with temperatures several degrees colder than the past week.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
-
Cranbrook, B.C., man faces charges in Canada Day crash that killed Calgarian
A 34-year-old Cranbrook, B.C., man is facing impaired driving charges in connection with a fatal crash on Canada Day.
-
Calgary man dead following tragic incident while helping stranded driver
A man died after being pinned under a vehicle while trying to help another motorist in northwest Calgary.
Toronto
-
Police release new details following rash of carjackings and shootings in Toronto's east end
Toronto police have released new details about a series of attempted carjackings and shootings that left one person seriously injured in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday night.
-
Toronto woman injured after falling out of wheelchair provided by Air Canada, husband says
What could have possibly been Sheila Rizzuto’s last vacation ever was ruined after she fell out of an Air Canada-provided wheelchair and badly injured herself, according to her husband.
-
Flurries expected in Toronto but a more significant winter storm could be headed for areas north of the city
Areas north of Toronto could see a big blast of winter weather starting Thursday night, with Environment Canada warning of a “multi-day lake effect snow squall event.”
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Striking Canada Post workers rally at head office in Ottawa
Over a hundred of Canada Post workers are holding a rally outside of the Crown corporation's head office in Ottawa on Thursday, as the strike job action by 55,000 postal workers nears the end of its second week.
-
Eganville Leader newspaper going on strike amid Canada Post job action
Renfrew County’s most popular newspaper says it too is going on strike in the midst of job action by the country’s postal workers.
-
Youth arrested in death of Perth, Ont. teen now facing first-degree murder charge: OPP
The 16-year-old accused of killing a 15-year-old boy in Perth, Ont. last month is now facing a first-degree murder charge, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Montreal
-
Longueuil Mayor will seek re-election in 2025
Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier announced Thursday that she will seek re-election in 2025.
-
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller could have as many as 100 victims, lawyer says
A Quebec judge is hearing arguments this week in a class-action lawsuit application against Montreal billionaire Robert Miller over allegations he paid minors for sex.
-
Boeing plane makes emergency landing at Montreal's Mirabel airport after landing gear malfunction
No injuries were reported after a Boeing 737 was forced to divert to Mirabel airport after the aircraft experienced a technical issue with the landing gear.
Atlantic
-
First significant snow of the season for parts of the Maritimes Thursday, Friday
A low-pressure system moving up the eastern seaboard of the United States is forecasted to bring a mixture of snow and rain into the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Liberals, NDP expected to pass GST holiday in House of Commons today, without $250 rebate
Legislation to create a two-month-long GST holiday is expected to pass today after the federal finance minister separated the GST break from a promise to also send $250 to most working Canadians in the spring.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver city council votes to keep natural gas out of new builds
After two days of debate, Vancouver city council rejected a motion to re-allow natural gas heating in new construction.
-
Search for missing man with dementia called off in Saanich, B.C.
Search-and-rescue volunteers have called off their search for a missing 64-year-old man with dementia in the Mount Douglas area near Victoria, according to the man's family.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
Vancouver Island
-
Search for missing man with dementia called off in Saanich, B.C.
Search-and-rescue volunteers have called off their search for a missing 64-year-old man with dementia in the Mount Douglas area near Victoria, according to the man's family.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
-
Vancouver city council votes to keep natural gas out of new builds
After two days of debate, Vancouver city council rejected a motion to re-allow natural gas heating in new construction.
Kelowna
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
N.L.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
Northern Ontario
-
Province says upgrades to Northern Health Travel Grant coming Dec. 1
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says improvements to the Northern Health Travel Grant are coming as soon as this weekend.
-
Greater Sudbury buys more property for new events centre
Greater Sudbury is purchasing property for its new events centre downtown. The plan is to build the facility in what’s called the South District, a triangle of land within Elgin, Paris and Brady streets.
-
Heavy police presence in Wikwemikong on Manitoulin Island
Ontario Provincial Police on Manitoulin Island is advising the public of a heavy police presence in the area of Rabbit Island Road and Thomas Road in Wabozominissing, Wikwemikong Unceded Territory.
Barrie
-
Residents of Barrie complex evacuated after fire in unit
Residents of a Little Avenue complex building in Barrie had to evacuate after a fire broke out in one of the units.
-
Transport truck fire on Highway 26 in Springwater
Emergency crews responded to a transport truck fire on Highway 26 in Springwater Township Thursday morning.
-
'Intense bands of lake-effect snow' expected in Muskoka: Environment Canada
Lake-effect snow expected to dump 30 centimetres on Muskoka region by Friday night
Kitchener
-
One dead, another hurt in Cambridge shooting
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Cambridge.
-
Police looking for three suspects in Paris, Ont. theft
Ontario Provincial Police were called to a break and enter at a Rest Acres Road business on Wednesday around 3:25 a.m.
-
'My dear Carmel': Lost letters returned to 103-year-old Guelph, Ont. woman
A young history buff was able to reunite a Guelph, Ont. woman with letters written by her husband almost 80 years ago.
London
-
Active blaze in east London
Emergency crews are on scene of an active fire in east London on Cornish Street.
-
Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation chosen to host Canada’s deep geological repository
The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) has chosen Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation (WLON) to host Canada’s deep geological repository.
-
Federal government investing in Stratford crime prevention
The federal government is investing more than $1 million for crime prevention in Stratford.