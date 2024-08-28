WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Suspect arrested following fatal shooting at remote camp: RCMP

    Jamie Flett is wanted by Manitoba RCMP for second-degree murder. (Manitoba RCMP) Jamie Flett is wanted by Manitoba RCMP for second-degree murder. (Manitoba RCMP)
    A man is dead after a shooting at an isolated camp on Monday.

    Manitoba RCMP said officers from Gillam responded to the shooting, which took place roughly 75 kilometres east of Split Lake.

    A 53-year-old man from Tataskweyak Cree Nation was found dead at the site.

    The suspect and victim were known to each other. RCMP said the suspect left the scene before police arrived.

    One day later, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Jamie Flett.

    On Wednesday evening, RCMP said he was located and arrested. Flett is charged with second-degree murder.

    The charge has not been proven in court.

