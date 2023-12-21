Suspect rams stolen car into police vehicle: Manitoba RCMP

The Manitoba RCMP arrested a man in Mitchell, Man., after he allegedly rammed a stolen vehicle into a police cruiser.

According to police, officers went to a home in Mitchell on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation.

Mounties allege that officers were in the process of executing a warrant to enter into the home and arrest a man who was wanted on 26 charges when he left the residence, got into a car and tried to drive off.

RCMP said they tried to block the suspect, but he didn’t stop and rammed into the police car. The wanted man’s vehicle became inoperable and police arrested him. No one was hurt during the incident.

Police confirmed the suspect’s vehicle was stolen.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with several offences, including assault on a peace officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. He was taken into custody.