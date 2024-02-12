Suspects charged after officers shot during armed and barricaded incident: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police released new details of a lengthy standoff in the North End that led to three officers being shot with shotgun pellets.

The incident began early Friday morning when patrol officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Boyd Avenue for reports of an armed robbery.

Police say three men forced their way inside the home and shot a 40-year-old man before fleeing.

He was taken to hospital in unstable condition, and was later upgraded to stable.

Investigators said a 25-year-old woman was also believed to have been forcibly removed by the suspects during the robbery.

On Saturday morning, police learned the missing woman was believed to be at an apartment building in the 200 block of College Avenue with one of the suspects involved in the robbery.

“There were several people in the residence and there were several firearms within the residence,” Chief Danny Smyth told media at a news conference Monday.

General patrol officers and the tactical unit arrived on scene and evacuated neighbouring suites.

Two suspects, a 46-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, left the residence after being instructed by the tactical support team.

They were arrested.

The 25-year-old woman who was believed to have been abducted also left the home, and officers confirmed she was uninjured.

Smyth said it was learned after that the woman was not abducted and it was her decision to be at the home.

Police believed two people were still inside, and had barricaded themselves there.

“The negotiators made several efforts, but were unsuccessful in engaging the suspect in any communication,” Smyth said.

At around 9:40 a.m., CS gas was deployed into the suite by the tactical unit.

Shortly after, several shots were fired through the door and an adjacent wall to the suite into the hallways of the apartment.

“Members of the tactical unit were in the hallway. Three members of the team were struck by projectiles while they were in the hallway,” Smyth said.

A shot was also fired from the window towards a tactical vehicle parked outside.

The team of police in the hallway retreated to a stairwell, and two officers fired back while they retreated.

The team regrouped in the stairwell and shortly after, the man in the suite surrendered.

He was taken into custody.

A K9 unit was deployed, and found another man hiding in the suite. He was also taken into custody.

A 12-gauge shotgun, a .22 calibre rifle and ammunition were found in the suite and seized as evidence.

Jeremy James Kayseas, 43, from Winnipeg was charged with assault causing bodily harm, discharge of a firearm with intent and possession of a controlled substance.

The other three suspects – a 50-year-old man, a 46-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman – are all facing drug and firearms-related charges and were released on undertakings.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

Smyth said the three injured officers were all shot with a shotgun – one was injured in the thigh, another in the arm and the third officer was injured in the chest and thigh.

"All were treated at hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and all went home that night."

Smyth said police are still investigating.

- With files from Kayla Rosen